For the second time this season, the Storm put its fate in the hands of Breanna Stewart with the game on the line.

Trailing by two points, Stewart drove into the paint with Tina Charles in tow and missed a short jumper with 7.6 seconds left, which proved to be costly in Seattle’s 87-83 loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Storm, which fell to 12-3.

Jewell Loyd finished with a team-high 23 points and nine assists. Stewart had 17 points, eight rebounds and five blocks while Mercedes Russell and Candice Dupree each had 10 points.

Still, the Seattle quartet was no match for Tina Charles.

When it became obvious the Mystics standout was having a special night, the Storm sent an extra defender in the post to help Russell with Charles.

When that didn’t work, the Storm surrounded Charles with three and sometimes four players.

No matter what Seattle threw at Charles, she scored over multiple defenders in the paint and made three-pointers to finish with 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists.

Leilani Mitchell added 19 points while Ariel Atkins and Theresa Plaisance each had 10 for Washington (7-6).

Charles entered the game with a WNBA-leading 24.5 points per game average and she was virtually unstoppable.

The 6-foot-4 Mystics center connected on 5 of 10 shots for 12 points to carry Washington to a 22-19 lead in the first quarter.

Charles cooled off slightly in the second, but that didn’t stop the Mystics from building a 15-point lead just before halftime. It was the Storm’s largest deficit since trailing by 12 points on May 20.

After Mitchell made a three-pointer that dropped the Storm into a 43-28 hole, guard Sue Bird spread her fingers wide and with her palms parallel to the floor motioned up and down with her hands as if to signal to her team to calm down.

Seattle answered with an 8-0 run to finish the first half and go into halftime trailing 43-36.

The momentum continued in the third quarter for the Storm, which rode a 21-5 run to go ahead 49-48 after Loyd made a three-pointer. The basket pushed the Storm guard over the 3,000-point plateau in her seven-year career.

Washington had just eight available players while missing Alysha Clark (ankle), Elena Delle Donne (back), Natasha Cloud (ankle), Erica McCall (knee), Myisha Hines-Allen (knee) and Kiara Leslie (concussion protocol).

Because of injuries, the Mystics were down to just two bigs (Charles and Plaisance) before signing center Megan Gustafson to a hardship contract on Monday.

Despite being severely shorthanded, Washington led 69-66 to start the fourth quarter.

NOTE:

— During a pregame ceremony, the Storm gave 2020 WNBA championship rings to Crystal Langhorne and Clark.

— Dupree moved past Cappie Pondexter into fourth place on the WNBA all-time scoring list with 6,812 points.