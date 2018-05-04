Natasha Howard, a 6-foot-2 forward who won a league title last season with the Minnesota Lynx, brings a mixture of championship experience, rebounding and defensive tenacity to the Storm.

The previous three years, Natasha Howard has finished the WNBA season in the Finals — a rare distinction she considers a blessing.

“They needed rebounding and some defense and I’m like, ‘Hey, I can do that,’ ” said Howard, who was acquired in an offseason trade for Seattle’s second-round pick in the 2018 WNBA draft. “I don’t mind doing those things. So I’m coming to Seattle to help them out with what they need.”

And the championship experience?

“Ain’t no secret sauce there,” Howard said. “It starts with practice. Then you develop good habits in the games, and you do it over and over again.”

Howard, one of the top players in Florida State basketball history, broke into the league in 2014 when Indiana made her the No. 5 overall draft pick. She spent two seasons with Fever, including a run to the WNBA Finals in 2015.

The next year, Indiana traded Howard to Minnesota where she provided support for an All-WNBA front line that featured Sylvia Fowles, Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus while helping the Lynx to back-to-back Finals appearances.

“I sit back all the time and I thank God for every opportunity he brought to me and brought to the table,” Howard said. “It’s a blessing that I’ve played for good teams and went to the championship with good teams.

“Those were really great situations and teams, and now I’m in another good situation with a good team.”

In many ways, Howard immediately fills a spot in the rotation vacated by three-year veteran Ramu Tokashiki, who is taking this season off to play with the Japan national team in preparation for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in September.

Tokashiki, 26, owns WNBA career averages of 5.5 points per game and 2.4 rebounds, but last year she suffered career lows in scoring (3.2), rebounding (1.6) and minutes (12.4).

Statistically, the 26-year-old Howard is a slight upgrade over Tokashiki, considering the Storm newcomer averaged 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 2017.

Additionally, first-year Storm coach Dan Hughes valued Howard’s ability to attack the basket and score in the paint whereas Tokashiki was more of a midrange jump-shooter.

“I thought that was really good for us to add a more slashing, athletic player to the team yet she’s had enough experience where she kind of understands the league,” Hughes said. “She’s got experience and yet she still has the bounce in her step.”

Howard has started just three games in the past three years while embracing a role as a reserve who averaged 11.7, 14.6 and 11.4 minutes respectively in the past three seasons.

Still, it remains to be seen how the Storm will use Howard this season.

At times during a training camp absent four players who are playing overseas, Hughes has tinkered with lineups featuring Howard in the frontcourt with forwards Breanna Stewart and Crystal Langhorne.

“I know (Howard) is going to be a vital piece and I think we can play her with different combinations,” Hughes said. “She allows us to play bigger. If we put Stewie on the floor with her and Lang, we’re bigger. But yet we have quickness at the 4 and 5 spots.”

In theory, the addition of Howard and 6-4 free-agent center Courtney Paris allows the Storm to contend with the physical teams in the league such as Minnesota, Los Angeles, New York and Connecticut that have bullied Seattle in the past.

The Storm ranked 11th in the 12-team league with 31.0 rebounds per game while allowing opponents to shoot 44.3 percent from the field — fourth-worst in the league.

“No one person is going to come in and fix everything that we need to fix,” Hughes said. “But I expect (Howard) to be someone who makes us better defensively when she’s on the floor. … I’ve already seen signs of that in camp.”

Howard is hesitant to offer predictions on the season and swears she’s given little thought about making a fourth straight trip to the Finals.

“It would be a blessing, it really would, but right now I’m not looking ahead,” she said. “I’m focusing on what I need to focus on. I have a new coach, and his system is different from where I came from.

“I’m learning about him and I’m also learning the system. I’m learning about the players here. And all of them are learning about me. There’s a lot we need to do to get ready for the season.”