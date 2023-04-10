The Storm needed a point guard and likely went into Monday’s WNBA draft hoping to find a successor to Sue Bird, who retired months ago.

However, Jordan Horston, who many believed was a top-5 pick, fell lower than anyone expected and Seattle used the No. 9 overall pick to select the Tennessee senior shooting guard.

The Columbus, Ohio native was a first team All-SEC selection and All-America honorable mention the past two seasons. She averaged 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals this season, while shooting career-highs of 43.8% from the field and 73.9% from the free-throw line.

Horston is the 21st first-round draft pick for the Storm joining the likes of franchise greats Lauren Jackson (2001), Bird (2002), Jewell Loyd (2015) and Breanna Stewart (2016).

That list also contains a handful of projects who had short WNBA careers including Jung Sun-min (2003), Ashley Walker (2009), Alison Lacey (2010) and Kitja Laksa (2020).

Kamila Vodichkova is the only other No. 9 overall pick in Storm history who was selected by the franchise in 2000.

Advertising

Seattle has the sixth and ninth picks in the second round as well as the ninth pick in the third round, which are 18th, 21st and 33rd, respectively.

The Storm begin training camp April 30 and the preseason opener is May 9 against the Phoenix Mercury at Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle opens the regular season at home against defending WNBA champion Las Vegas on May 20.

Notable No. 9 picks in WNBA history

Name Team Year Pts/Rebs/Ast*

Dawn Staley Charlotte 1999 8.5/2.0/5.1

Tiffany Mitchell Indiana 2016 9.6/2.5/1.8

Advertising

Kamila Vodichkova Seattle 2000 8.8/5.1/1.4

Layshia Clarendon Indiana 2013 7.6/2.7/3.2

Natalie Achonwa Indiana 2014 7.1/4.2/1.1

Ebony Hoffman Indiana 2004 5.6/4.2/1.1

Lexie Brown Connecitcut 2018 5.4/1.5/1.5

*Career stats

Probable Storm depth chart

Starters Bench

Advertising

PG – Sami Whitcomb Jade Melbourne Ivana Dojkic

SG – Jewell Loyd Jordan Horston Yvonne Turner

SF – Kia Nurse Arella Guirantes Kaila Charles

PF – Ezi Magbegor Jasmine Walker

C – Mercedes Russell Theresa Plaisance

NOTES:

— The Indiana Fever selected South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston with the No. 1 overall pick.

Sponsored

— Maryland guard Diamond Miller went to the Minnesota Lynx with the No. 2 overall pick followed by Villanova guard Maddy Siegrist who was selected by the Dallas Wings at No. 3.

— The Washington Mystics selected Stephanie Soares fourth overall and traded her to Dallas for a future first- and second-round pick. The Wings also snared Lou Lopez Sénéchal with the No. 5 overall pick.

— Stanford’s Haley Jones was the first Pac-12 player taken in the draft and was taken No. 6 overall by the Atlanta Dream.

This story will be updated.