By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Storm needed a point guard and likely went into Monday’s WNBA draft hoping to find a successor to Sue Bird, who retired months ago. 

However, Jordan Horston, who many believed was a top-5 pick, fell lower than anyone expected and Seattle used the No. 9 overall pick to select the Tennessee senior shooting guard. 

The Columbus, Ohio native was a first team All-SEC selection and All-America honorable mention the past two seasons. She averaged 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals this season, while shooting career-highs of 43.8% from the field and 73.9% from the free-throw line. 

Horston is the 21st first-round draft pick for the Storm joining the likes of franchise greats Lauren Jackson (2001), Bird (2002), Jewell Loyd (2015) and Breanna Stewart (2016). 

That list also contains a handful of projects who had short WNBA careers including Jung Sun-min (2003), Ashley Walker (2009), Alison Lacey (2010) and Kitja Laksa (2020). 

Kamila Vodichkova is the only other No. 9 overall pick in Storm history who was selected by the franchise in 2000. 

Seattle has the sixth and ninth picks in the second round as well as the ninth pick in the third round, which are 18th, 21st and 33rd, respectively. 

The Storm begin training camp April 30 and the preseason opener is May 9 against the Phoenix Mercury at Climate Pledge Arena. 

Seattle opens the regular season at home against defending WNBA champion Las Vegas on May 20. 

Notable No. 9 picks in WNBA history 

Name                          Team                  Year          Pts/Rebs/Ast* 

Dawn Staley                Charlotte            1999          8.5/2.0/5.1 

Tiffany Mitchell          Indiana               2016          9.6/2.5/1.8 

Kamila Vodichkova    Seattle                2000          8.8/5.1/1.4 

Layshia Clarendon      Indiana               2013          7.6/2.7/3.2 

Natalie Achonwa        Indiana               2014          7.1/4.2/1.1 

Ebony Hoffman          Indiana               2004          5.6/4.2/1.1 

Lexie Brown               Connecitcut        2018          5.4/1.5/1.5 

*Career stats 

Probable Storm depth chart 

Starters                               Bench 

PG – Sami Whitcomb          Jade Melbourne          Ivana Dojkic 

SG – Jewell Loyd                Jordan Horston            Yvonne Turner             

SF – Kia Nurse                    Arella Guirantes          Kaila Charles 

PF – Ezi Magbegor             Jasmine Walker  

– Mercedes Russell          Theresa Plaisance 

NOTES: 

— The Indiana Fever selected South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston with the No. 1 overall pick. 

— Maryland guard Diamond Miller went to the Minnesota Lynx with the No. 2 overall pick followed by Villanova guard Maddy Siegrist who was selected by the Dallas Wings at No. 3. 

— The Washington Mystics selected Stephanie Soares fourth overall and traded her to Dallas for a future first- and second-round pick. The Wings also snared Lou Lopez Sénéchal with the No. 5 overall pick. 

— Stanford’s Haley Jones was the first Pac-12 player taken in the draft and was taken No. 6 overall by the Atlanta Dream.  

This story will be updated.

Percy Allen: pallen@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @percyallen206. Seattle Times staff reporter Percy Allen covers the Washington Huskies and Seattle Storm.