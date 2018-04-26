The Storm’s Breanna Stewart scored 14 points for the U.S. as they culminated a three-day minicamp in Seattle with a blowout win in an exhibition game against China.

The faces may change on the court and sidelines, but the USA Basketball women’s national team remains as dominant as ever.

Despite the absence of several stars, including Elena Delle Donne, who was sidelined with an injury, USA overcame a sluggish start in the second quarter and pulled away from China just before halftime for an 83-46 exhibition win in its first game with new coach Dawn Staley.

Thursday’s blowout victory at KeyArena, which culminated a three-day minicamp in Seattle, reaffirmed USA as the overwhelming favorite ahead of the FIBA World Cup held Sept. 22-30 in Tenerife, Spain.

USA, which won the World Championships in 2014 and 2010, carries a 63-game winning streak that includes gold medals in the past six Summer Olympics.

Staley, who replaced Geno Auriemma, is tasked with blending a roster highlighted by aging stars such as Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles with a handful of newcomers making their playing debut with the national team.

The newbies had a few nice moments Thursday, but it was the veterans who led the way.

Fowles scored with 16 points, and Breanna Stewart and Taurasi each finished with 14.

USA raced to a 12-4 lead and was up 19-12 after the first quarter.

With many of the USA starters — Sue Bird, Seimone Augustus, Taurasi, Fowles and Stewart — on the bench, China came out fast in the second period and tied the score 25-25 with 4:18 remaining before halftime.

From there, USA pounded China inside to regain control.

Fowles scored back-to-back buckets in the paint followed by Stewart’s layup.

Taurasi drained a three-pointer before a pair of layups from Stewart and Fowles. And Kelsey Mitchell finished a 17-point flurry to end the half with a mid-range jumper that lifted the U.S. to a 42-25 lead at halftime.

The U.S. continued the defense pressure early in the second half and went on a 25-0 run that gave the Americans a 50-25 lead.

China was held scoreless for 6:57 during the spurt that spanned two quarters, and never mounted much of a threat the rest of the game.

The 37-point victory nearly matched the 43-point USA win the last time the teams faced, in 2016.