Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd scampered around the court. Natasha Howard finished with authority. And Sue Bird dropped long-range daggers beyond the three-point line.

Another game, another impressive win for the Storm.

Seattle used a lethal perimeter attack and a smothering defense to pull away from the New York Liberty early and cruise to 105-64 victory Tuesday night at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

It was the ninth straight win for the Storm, which improved to 11-1 and took a 2½-game lead in the standings.

Seattle had six players score in double figures for the first time this season.

Stewart and Loyd each scored 14 points while Howard had her second straight double-double performance (12 points and 11 rebounds). And Bird finished with 10 points and seven assists.

None of the starters played more than 22 minutes and were on the bench in the fourth quarter.

Advertising

The Storm, which led from start to finish for the third straight game, raced out to a 27-16 lead in the first period thanks to Loyd’s 10 points in the quarter.

Midway in the second, Howard scored six straight points to put Seattle up 46-26, and the rout was on.

The Storm finished the period with a 15-2 run for a 61-28 halftime lead. Seattle outscored New York 34-12 in the second quarter overall.

The Storm starters made it an early night with a 23-14 run in the third to double up the Liberty 84-42 at the end of the period.

Guards Epiphanny Prince (16 points) and Sami Whitcomb (14) led the reserves who closed out the game.

Kia Nurse scored 21 points for New York (1-10). The Liberty connected on just 6 of 27 three-pointers, while the Storm was 13 of 25 behind the arc.

Seattle returns to action against Indiana at 5 p.m. Thursday.