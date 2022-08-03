Three of the greatest players in Storm history shared the floor for the first and last time.

Technically, Lauren Jackson didn’t play Wednesday night. However, the Hall of Famer flew from Albury, Australia and sat courtside for an up-close glimpse at the other two Storm stars who also can lay claim as the team’s GOAT: Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart.

With Stewart and Bird raining three-pointers, the Storm had no problems racing past the Minnesota Lynx 89-77 during a game filled with highlights in front of sold-out crowd of 13,500 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Stewart finished with a season-high 33 points, eight rebounds and five assists and received “M-V-P” cheers from fans while Bird tallied 13 points and six assists.

After the game, Jackson embraced both Storm stars. And before the game, she paid homage to good friend Bird and acknowledged the greatness of Stewart, who is the heir apparent.

“What she’s done in her career on and off the court has been phenomenal,” Jackson said about Bird, who is retiring after the season. “I don’t think there will ever be anyone like her. The legacy she’s left and will be leaving on the sport is enormous..”

And Stewart?

“As a professional athlete, she’s evolved into the best player in the world,” Jackson said. “What she can do inside and outside, there’s no one better than her. She’s great.”

It was Jackson’s first Storm game since her retirement ceremony in 2016.

“That’s three of the best to wear a Seattle Storm jersey,” coach Noelle Quinn said. “I’m honored to be in their presence. It’s amazing. That’s great for the city of Seattle and for the fans tonight. For our organization to have them all here, it’s the past, present and future all in one building. It’s amazing.”

On a night that started with pregame ceremonies honoring Storm guard Briann January and Lynx star Sylvia Fowles, who are also retiring after the season, the Storm started fast and put the game away early.

“There’s a lot going on tonight,” Quinn said before the game. “We have a balanced group of professionals who understand what the moment means. Who understand enjoy what this is for Bri and all of us, but also we have a job to do. Our focus is always pretty on point. … You enjoy it, but at the end of the day have fun on the court and take care of business.”

Mission accomplished.

Perhaps energized from the largest crowd of the season, the Storm started red hot with four straight three-pointers that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Gabby Williams got things started followed by Bird, Tina Charles and Stewart to go up 12-0.

After back-to-back threes from Bird and Stewart, Seattle led 23-9 late in the first quarter. The Storm had a 30-18 lead after the opening frame due in large part to their seven shots from downtown.

Seattle took a 56-32 lead into halftime and was never seriously threatened in the second half.

Williams finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

“It’s great to be honoring Bri tonight and honoring Syl as well,” Quinn said. “At the end of the day, we got to take care of business on the court and come out with the energy that we need to sustain throughout this entire game to be successful.”

Seattle needed the win to keep pace with the Washington Mystics and force a fourth-place tie in the WNBA standings at 20-12 with four regular-season games remaining.

If the teams are tied at the end of the season, the Storm capture the higher playoff seed due to winning the regular-season matchup 2-1.

The loss dropped the Lynx to 12-20 and hampered their playoff chances considering they fell to 11th in the standings.

The list of basketball dignitaries in the crowd included former Storm forward Abby Bishop, Washington Huskies star Isaiah Thomas and Golden State Warrior Jordan Poole.

Notes

Forward Stephanie Talbot injured her ankle and did not return.

Tina Charles received a commemorative basketball from the Storm for becoming the fourth player in WNBA history to reach the 7,000-point plateau.