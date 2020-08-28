After a tumultuous 48-hour hiatus, the WNBA resumed play Friday night with three games in Bradenton, Florida.

The events that precipitated the unprecedented work stoppage and the uncomfortable, candid conversations following the strike left players feeling more united and committed toward the league’s social-justice initiatives.

“That’s something that’s really incredible about our league,” Minnesota forward Naphessa Collier said. “We do try to move as a unit with everything that we do and everyone is on the same page. It’s really important to us that everyone’s voice is heard and everyone’s opinion is spoken for.

“I thought it was really cool that we were able to get together so quickly and come to a decision so quickly on this. You’re working with 144 individuals who have different things that they want, different backgrounds and coming from different situations. … This was a huge last-minute thing that we were able to do.”

WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike termed the unexpected break in the season a “postponement,” which began after the Washington Mystics refused to play following Sunday’s police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Mystics arrived at Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Dream wearing white T-shirts that spelled out Blake’s name on the front and seven bullets drawn in red on the black. The Washington and Atlanta players had originally planned to stop play every seven minutes as a sign of protest.

“The common theme was that we’re tired,” Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins said. “We’re frustrated and we’re pissed off. … Personally, I was emotional.

“We wanted to find another way to make a statement. And we felt like that was our best option for our voices to be heard.”

Rather than allow Washington to forfeit a game, WNBA players decided on a temporary two-day shutdown in which six games will be rescheduled to the end of the season.

“They weren’t going to play,” Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles said. “So that made it very clear for every other team after that because they were the one who was going to set the tone if they were going to play or not.

“I think the platform would have been a little different if they would have played, then everybody else would have played. So it says a lot about how we moved in unison. We just tried to stick together and believe in what we believe in and making sure we don’t let each other down.”

The Mystics’ decision to not play could have drawn criticism from the WNBA’s other 11 teams, but differences were hashed out during a players-only meeting that preceded a late-night candlelit vigil for Blake.

“Once the conversations got going, a few things became evident,” Storm star and union vice president Sue Bird said. “One was that (Blake’s shooting) was really traumatizing for a lot of players. With all the social unrest of the last 4-5 months, it brings up a lot. Emotionally, it’s a huge weight. And I think once people started talking about it, I was like yeah, I don’t think we can play.”

Unlike their NBA brethren who sat out three days and considered ending the season, WNBA players never seriously considered going home and leaving the IMG Academy bubble.

“When we were all in the same room, everybody was just hearing each other out, but the one thing that really stuck out was, this was why we came here,” Bird said. “Players knew what they were essentially signing up for. We wanted to play this season to bring awareness and to say her name and this moment in time doesn’t change that.

“Obviously when someone gets shot seven times in the back, it puts it in your face a little bit more than maybe it was 5-6 days ago and so it causes a reaction. But we’re still here for that reason. That’s why we came here. So once conversations started to happen, things started to settle down a little bit amongst us. That came to light again. This is why we’re here. We came to play because when we play, that’s when our voices can be heard. That’s where our impact is.”

Thursday’s game between the Storm and the Las Vegas Aces has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.

Meanwhile, the Storm (12-3) resumes play 11 a.m. Saturday against the Chicago Sky (10-5).

“What we’ve shown from the start of the season and really the work that we’ve been doing the last two days is just another example of how organized we are,” said Bird, who will miss her fourth consecutive game and ninth total due to a bone bruise in her left knee. “How we don’t mind being at the forefront. I think it shows that when women are the ones leading, good things can happen.”