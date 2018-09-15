Breanna Stewart

Ht: 6-4

Age: 24

How acquired: No. 1 overall pick (2016)

Storm tenure: Third season

Stats: 21.8 ppg., 8.4 rpg., 2.5 apg., 1.4, bpg., 1.3 spg.

Note: Starting what looks to be a brilliant career that already includes a league MVP, a Finals MVP, a Rookie of the Year award, two All-Star berths and now a WNBA title.

Jewell Loyd

Ht: 5-10

Age: 24

How acquired: No. 1 overall pick (2015)

Storm tenure: Fourth season

2018 stats: 15.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg., 3.7 apg, 1.2 spg.

Note: Her scoring average has fallen in each of the past three seasons, but she made it to her first All-Star Game this year. Athletic scorer who get to rim and a streaky shooter, but when her shot is on the Storm is nearly impossible to beat.

Sue Bird

Ht: 5-9

Age: 37

How acquired: No. 1 overall pick (2002)

Storm tenure: 16th season

2018 stats:

Note: The oldest player in the WNBA who turns 38 next month has been remarkably consistent throughout her career. The WNBA’s all-time assist leader who averaged a career-best 7.1 assists this year became the Storm’s all-time leading scorer.

Natasha Howard

Ht: 6-2

Age: 27

How acquired: Trade from Minnesota (2018)

Storm tenure: First season.

2018 stats: 13.2 ppg., 6.4 rpg., 1.0 apg., 1.3 spg., 2.0 bpg.

Note: Moved into the starting lineup in the second game and stayed there the rest of the season while notching career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, blocks and minutes en route to winning the league’s Most Improved award. Scored 29 points and collected 14 rebounds – both career playoff highs – in the Game 3 clincher to win the WNBA title.

Alysha Clark

Ht: 5-10

Age: 31

How acquired: Free agent (2012)

Storm tenure: Seven seasons.

2018 stats: 7.4 ppg., 3.5 rpg., 1.9 apg., 1.0 spg.

Note: A defensive stalwart who shut down Washington’s Kristi Toliver (5 points) in the finals opener and kept Phoenix’s Diana Taurasi in check during the semis. Also came up big in both series clincher while tallying 13 points and 13 rebounds in Game 5 of the semis and 15 and 9 in Game 3 of the Finals.

Sami Whitcomb

Ht: 5-10

Age: 30

How acquired: Free agent (2017)

Storm tenure: Second season

2018 stats: 2.9 ppg., 36.2% 3FG

Note: Didn’t play in the first two postseason games, but proved to be an indispensable bench performer during the run to a title. Provided clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarters in Game 5 of the semifinals and Game 3 of the Finals.

Jordin Canada

Ht: 5-6

Age: 23

How acquired: No. 5 overall pick (2018)

Storm tenure: First season

2018 stats: 5.7 ppg., 1.5 rpg., 3.3 apg.

Note: The rookie point guard was a consistent performer off the bench who played in every postseason game and had a few shining moments. Scored a personal playoff high 12 points and dished out three assists in Game 2 of the semifinals. Then had 11 points and four assists in Game 3, followed by nine points and four assists in Game 4.

Crystal Langhorne

Ht: 6-2

Age: 32

How acquired: Trade with Washington

Storm tenure: Fifth season

2018 stats: 4.6 ppg., 3.0 rpg., 13.9 mpg., 50% FG

Note: A 12-year veteran and two-time All-Star who missed eight games early in the season due to a rib injury and moved to the bench for the first time since her rookie season. Provided a big lift in Game 2 of the semifinals with 10 rebounds and tallied 11 points in her next outing in Game 3.

Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis

Ht: 5-11

Age: 25

How acquired: No. 3 overall pick (2015)

Storm tenure: Fourth season

2018 stats: 5.1 ppg., 1.5 rpg., 13.4 mpg., 42% 3FG

Note: Deadly perimeter shooter who scored a season-high 18 points to lead the Storm to a 103-92 win over Connecticut on June 15. Started four games in place of injured Clark. The Storm is 9-1 when Mosqueda-Lewis makes at least two three-pointers.

Courtney Paris

Ht: 6-4

Age: 30

How acquired: Free agent (2018)

Storm tenure: First season

2018 stats: 2.1 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 10.6 mpg., 53% FG

Note: An immovable 6-4 low-post defender who played every regular-season game. The Storm added the nine-year veteran to bolster its front line and Paris was the second post player off the bench. She collected a season-high nine rebounds against Las Vegas.

Noelle Quinn

Ht: 6-0

Age: 33

How acquired: Trade with Phoenix (2016)

Storm tenure: Fourth season

2018 stats: 1.5 ppg., 0.9 rpg., 0.7 apg., 9.1 mpg.

Note: A veteran floor general who saw her playing time diminished after the Storm drafted Canada. But the 12-year veteran started a game in place of an injured Bird and appeared in two playoff games.

Mercedes Russell

Ht: 6-6

Age: 23

How acquired: Free agent (2018)

Storm tenure: First season

2018 stats: 1.6 ppg., 1.4 rpg., 4.6 mpg., 48.4% FG

Note: A promising post player, who signed as a free agent on May 30. The former Tennessee star didn’t see a lot of playing time, but potentially she gives the Storm a sizable defensive stopper to go against the league’s top post players. Notched career-highs eight points and nine rebounds in regular-season finale against Dallas.