This time there was no emotional farewell speech from Sue Bird.

The Seattle Storm guard, who announced her retirement months ago, finished a spectacular 21-year career on Tuesday night after a 97-92 loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals.

It was the 640th WNBA game — including the postseason — for Bird, who made her league debut May 30, 2002.

She compiled a record of 333-247 (.570) in the regular season and 34-26 (.567) in the playoffs, including a 1-3 record against Las Vegas in this year’s semis that eliminated the Storm from the WNBA title chase.

The Aces also handed Bird a bitter defeat in her last regular-season home game, which prompted an emotional postgame address from the Storm star who promised the crowd Seattle was on the verge of something special.

Bird kept her word.

The Storm played four more home games, including a 2-0 sweep of the Washington Mystics in the first round.

Seattle’s playoff prospects soared after an upset win in Game 1 of the semis.

However, the Storm lost three straight playoff games for the first time in franchise history because they could never slow down the torrential scoring quartet of Chelsea Gray (31 points), A’ja Wilson (23), Jackie Young (16) and Kelsey Plum (15).

The Aces’ WNBA All-Stars trumped a sensational performance from Breanna Stewart, who tallied a career high 42 points and tied the WNBA single-game playoffs record.

Aside from Jewell Loyd (29 points), the rest of the Storm combined for 21 points in Game 4.

Despite the pedestrian display from the supporting cast, Seattle had its chances to extend the series. The Storm was tied 87-87 until Gray buried back-to-back jumpers for a 92-87 lead with 30.7 seconds left.

Seattle never recovered.

“That’s a championship-caliber team,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “They’re just loaded. And they are special in this arena. They gave us everything they got. Both nights. We said coming in here we wanted to get two. We were not satisfied getting just one.”

The loss not only ends Bird’s storied career, but closes the chapter on Seattle’s Big Three (Bird, Stewart and Loyd), which posted an 84-44 record and captured two league titles (2018 and 2020).

Loyd and Mercedes Russell are the only players under contract next season and for the third straight year general manager Talisa Rhea will have to remake the roster.

Recently, the Storm eschewed signing and developing younger players –

with the notable exception of third-year center Ezi Magbegor – while bringing in experienced veterans, which kept them in championship contention.

Stewart, who is a favorite to win the WNBA MVP award, which will be announced Wednesday, will be the biggest domino in free agency.

Bird, who turns 42 on Oct. 16, said she plans to pursue business interests in retirement.

After the game, she did a quick interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe before walking off a WNBA court for the last time while the crowd chanted: “Thank you, Sue.”

“I stayed on the floor and watched her get the love from our fans,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said. “I wasn’t here to witness her last regular-season game so I wanted to feel that today.

“It’s amazing what she’s done for the city of Seattle, for this organization and for this team. It’s tough not finishing the season with her riding off on a white horse with the championship. But she’s won enough for the both of us. I’m just proud to be a part of her journey.”

