Napheesa Collier hadn’t hit a three-pointer all night.

Going 0 of 3 from beyond the arc with less than two minutes on the clock, Collier only needed to hit one with the Minnesota Lynx up 68-64. The small forward lined up a shot from the left elbow and let it fly.

Collier sunk the dagger, fighting off a final push from the Seattle Storm and handing the Lynx a 76-70 win Tuesday night. The loss ends Seattle’s 11-game win streak against Minnesota and moves the Lynx to two games back in the Western Conference standings, thanks in large part to Minnesota center Sylvia Fowles, who dominated the paint Tuesday.

The Storm’s offense didn’t get off to the best start. Only three players found themselves on the scoreboard in the first quarter, with no Seattle player managing more than five points. While Seattle’s Olympians struggled to find their shot, Minnesota’s had no such problems. Star center Fowles, who had 29 points and 20 rebounds, scored nine points in the first quarter, with fellow gold medalist Collier adding seven, outscoring the entire Storm roster by themselves.

Despite clinching a playoff berth for the fourth consecutive season following a win Sunday against the Washington Mystics, the Storm still needs to focus on the rest of the season as the No. 1 seed in each conference will earn an automatic spot in the semifinals. Currently the No. 3 seed in the WNBA and second in the West, the Storm is tied for first with the Las Vegas Aces but do not hold the tiebreaker.

Seattle started to chip into the Minnesota lead in the second quarter. Jewell Loyd poured in seven points after being held scoreless in the first period, while buckets from the Storm’s bench, including Ezi Magbegor, Stephanie Talbot and Epiphanny Prince, helped Seattle outscore Minnesota 19-15 in the quarter.

However, the Storm’s comeback was halted by Fowles. The four-time gold medalist was simply unstoppable in the first half, reaching the break with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, 13 rebounds, an assist, three steals and two blocks for a plus-9 half.

The second half proved to be kinder to Seattle. A 12-6 run to start the third quarter brought the Storm within one point, but the Lynx responded, once again through Fowles. Seattle tried to deny the entry pass to the star center and then foul her before she could shoot, but the Minnesota big simply hit her free throws to increase the Lynx lead and put Storm center Mercedes Russell in foul trouble.

The Seattle comeback continued in the fourth, keeping pace with Minnesota for most of the fourth quarter. Magbegor’s defense on Fowles especially, helped the Storm stay in the game, setting the stage for Collier to hit the three and seal the game.

Breanna Stewart led all Seattle scorers with 18 points on 6-of-23 shooting from the floor. She also had 16 rebounds. Loyd added 15 points on 42.9% shooting, including 50% from three-point range, and Sue Bird scored in double digits as well, dropping 10 points and dishing seven assists in what was all around a good day for the Storm’s Big Three. Katie Lou Samuelson also had a solid game, scoring seven points on 42.9% shooting from the floor, but missed an easy layup in crunchtime that would have cut the lead to two points.

Even with the Big Three’s strong showing, it was the bench that proved the most effective. Prince, Magbegor and Jordin Canada lead the team in plus-minus and combined for 14 points, five assists and 11 rebounds.

Fowles finished the game with 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Her 20 rebounds are the most by an opponent against the Storm in franchise history, beating the 19 grabbed by Teaira McCowan in 2019.

The Storm has a chance to bounce back from the loss when it returns home from a long road trip to welcome the Chicago Sky at 7 p.m. Friday.