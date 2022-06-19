The Sue Bird farewell tour kicked off in earnest on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York and Gabby Williams made sure the Storm star secured a win in her last game in her hometown.

Williams tallied a season-high 23 points — her most since Aug. 31, 2020 — nine rebounds and three assists while Breanna Stewart added 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Seattle to an 81-72 win over the New York Liberty on Sunday.

Ezi Magbegor added 10 points and five rebounds for Seattle, which improved to 10-6 and finished its five-game road trip with four wins.

Perhaps fitting, Bird, who finished with 11 points and four assists, capped the scoring with a three-pointer that rattled around the rim before falling in.

During the final seconds, the Barclays Center crowd of 6,859 gave Bird a standing ovation as she waved and said: “Thank you.”

“Deservedly we need to honor her and we need to celebrate her,” coach Noelle Quinn said. “Because her focus is always basketball first, everything else falls in line. The media that come with it, more fans at the games will be amazing for us.

Advertising

“But at the end of the day, because Sue is so focused and locked in on the details of her job … and to be the best player for our team this year, it allows everyone else to focus on the same capacity.”

Williams scored 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting to carry the Storm to a 39-37 lead at halftime.

Seattle led 45-37 early in the third quarter before New York used a 13-4 run to go up 50-49 after Marine Johannes’ three-pointer.

Midway through the fourth, Stewart’s three-point play unlocked a 63-63 tie and gave the Storm a 66-63 lead.

Johannes (23 points) drilled another three-pointer to pull the Liberty to 73-72 when Williams answered with two baskets — layup and corner 3 that put the game away.

Sabrina Ionescu had 12 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds while Natasha Howard and Sami Whitcomb each had 11 points for the Liberty (6-10).

Advertising

The pregame festivities were all about Bird, who grew up about 30 minutes away in Syosset, New York and played her last game in her home state in front of a large contingent of family and friends.

During warmups, the Liberty players wore black T-shirts that read: “Thank you, Sue. Love, New York.”

Howard and Whitcomb, who won a pair of WNBA titles with the Storm, gave Bird a New York-themed jersey and jacket.

And Barclays Center fans were treated to a pregame video montage honoring Bird that included her fiancé Megan Rapinoe, former WNBA president Val Ackerman and sports celebrities Billie Jean King, Nancy Lieberman, Swin Cash and Steve Nash.