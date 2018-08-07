Point guard Bird’s minutes were productive, too, as she scored 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting and had eight assists. Natasha Howard led the Storm in scoring with 19 points.

INDIANAPOLIS – Natasha Howard collected 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Sue Bird became the WNBA leader in minutes played and the league-leading Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 94-79 on Tuesday.

Breanna Stewart added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Storm (23-7), which won back-to-back games in Indiana for the first time in franchise history.

Bird scored 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting and had eight assists, passing Tina Thompson (1997-2013) for the record. Thompson played 16,088 minutes.

Stewart had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the first half to help Seattle to a 51-44 lead and finished with her seventh double-double of the year.

Indiana led 27-22 after the first quarter, but was outscored 54-33 in the middle quarters.

Bird’s no-look pass to a cutting Howard gave Seattle a 61-50 advantage. Howard’s drive and spin in the lane made the score 76-60 at the end of the third quarter.

Candice Dupree had 22 points on 10-for-12 shooting and eight rebounds for Indiana (5-24), which was coming off its first back-to-back victories of the season.

Victoria Vivians of the Fever scored all 15 of her points in the first half on five three-pointers.

The Storm, which beat the Liberty 96-80 on Monday in New York, extended its winning streak to five games.

Seattle is 12-3 in road games this year; the dozen away victories are a franchise record, beating the mark of 11 set in 2010.

The Storm made nine turnovers, leading to two Indiana points.

Meanwhile, the Fever made 14 turnovers that resulted in 14 points for the Storm.