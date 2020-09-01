While sitting out the past two weeks to rest a nagging left knee injury, Sue Bird maintained she would have been available if the Storm was playing a playoff game.

Seattle, which clinched a postseason berth, still has another six games remaining before the playoffs.

However, Bird is feeling better following a five-game layoff, and is expected to rejoin the Storm (13-3) for Wednesday’s 7 p.m. matchup with the Washington Mystics (4-11).

“She looked good today in practice,” coach Gary Kloppenburg said Tuesday during a video call. “Through her rehab she’s been working on her conditioning and she looked pretty good getting up and down the floor.

“Made some really nice plays in the short practice. She’ll be able to step right in there. Obviously, we don’t know minutes-wise how that will look, but we’re really excited to get her back at this point in the season and seeing what we can get going in these last (six) games.”

Bird originally suffered a bruised bone in her left knee July 28 and sat out five games in early August. She returned Aug. 12 and played in four games before complaining of soreness and missing the next four.

“Bone bruises can be tricky,” Bird said during an ESPN interview last week. “I want to be ready when my team needs me.”

There’s no understating Bird’s importance.

During seven games, the 11-time WNBA All-Star is averaging 10.1 points and 4.6 assists while shooting 54.8% on three-pointers and 49.1% from the field.

Seattle is in a tight race with Las Vegas (12-3), Los Angeles (12-4), Minnesota (11-5) and Chicago (11-6) for two of the all-important top playoff seeds, which guarantees a double bye and a spot in the best-of-five WNBA semifinals.

The Nos. 3 and 4 seeds receive a single bye. And the first and second rounds are single-elimination games.

Since the current playoff format began in 2016, seven of the eight WNBA Finals participants have been a No. 1 or 2 seed.

Normally, a high seed enjoys a home-court advantage, but every WNBA game this season is being played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

This time, the importance of securing one of the top two seeds is increasingly important because players would receive about six days off following the Sept. 13 regular-season finale.

“Right now with the nature of this season, the condensed season, a lot of games and not many days, you’re playing for days off,” reserve guard Sami Whitcomb said. “You’re playing for rest right now and that’s huge.

“As much as home-court advantage is big normally, days off is huge right now. Being able to rest your body, take care of yourself and have a couple of extra days when other people won’t have that if you get that 1 or 2 locked up, is massive. So we’re absolutely aware of that and fighting for that.”

The Storm controls its playoff fate and knows that if it wins out, then it’ll remain in first place.

However, Seattle also has the toughest remaining schedule among the league’s top five teams, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minnesota and Chicago.

The Storm faces just two teams with a losing record, including Washington, which is riding a four-game losing streak.

Despite the absence of 2019 WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne and four other key players who are sitting out this season, the defending league champion Mystics began the season with three straight wins, including an 89-71 rout of Seattle on July 30.

In that game, third-year guard Ariel Atkins led the way with 22 points and five three-pointers as the Mystics hit 15 shots from downtown.

Since then, Washington is 1-11 and is down to just nine available players after forward Aerial Powers suffered a season-ending hamstring injury.

“That might have been their best game,” Kloppenburg said about the Mystics’ win over the Storm. “They’ve lost some close games. They have a prideful team, a championship team. I think we’d be remiss to overlook them. That’s what I told our team.

“This is a very good team still even though their record might not indicate it. You can’t sleep on this team. We get everybody’s best shot so we got to be ready for them to play one of their best games.”