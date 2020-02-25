Storm legend Sue Bird will return for her 19th WNBA season where it began — in Seattle. The veteran guard and three-time champ has re-signed with the Storm, the team announced Tuesday. Details of the deal were not immediately released.

“It’s no secret how I feel about the city of Seattle and the Storm franchise. I’m a lifer and to be able to re-sign is extremely exciting,” Bird said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to getting back on the court with my teammates, and playing in front of our amazing fans.”

A knee injury kept Bird sidelined for the entire 2019 season, but the 38-year-old point guard is back playing basketball for Team USA as it prepares for a fifth gold medal run this summer in Tokyo.

The Storm posted a video of Bird making light of how expected the news of her return was.

“Hey Storm fans, I’ve got some really surprising news for you — it’s kind of shocking,” she joked. “If you’re not already seated, please do that now. OK here we go, I re-signed with the team. So I’ll be back this season.”

The 11-time All Star was drafted No. 1 overall in 2002 and has started in over 500 games for Seattle. Bird is the WNBA’s all-time leader in assists and minutes, and ranks eighth in points (6,154), ninth in field goals (2,247), third in three-pointers (852) and fifth in steals (652).

“The thing about Sue is that she elevates everything she touches to a championship level,” said Storm CEO and general manager Alisha Valavanis. “Whether it is leading the Storm, USA Basketball or her fearless pursuit of equality – Sue expects greatness from herself and others. This is exactly why she is an icon not just for Seattle but for the country, and we are thrilled to have her lead us again.”

The deal comes after a busy offseason for Seattle, highlighted by the re-signing of 2018 league MVP Breanna Stewart. Seattle went 18-16 last season and lost in the second round of the playoffs. With both stars returning, Seattle will look to make another WNBA title run in 2020, beginning May 15 at home against Dallas.