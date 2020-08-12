Sue Bird came back from a five-game layoff for the Storm, while sensational rookie Chennedy Carter missed her first game for the Atlanta Dream.

Bolstered by Bird’s return and sensational offensive performances from Jewell Loyd and Alysha Clark, the Storm rolled to its sixth straight win, a 100-63 victory on Wednesday night at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Loyd peppered the Dream with four three-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points while Clark did most of her work inside for a season-high 16 on 7-for-9 shooting and four assists.

Bird, suffered a bruised left knee in the third game, finished with a season-high seven assists and nine points, including three three-pointers.

Clark set the pace early for the Storm, which led 23-14 after the first period and took a 47-28 lead into halftime.

Then Loyd exploded for 11 points in the third when Seattle essentially put the game away and went up 73-46 heading into the fourth.

The blowout allowed coach Gary Kloppenburg to rest most of the Storm starters in the final period when reserve Sami Whitcomb put on a show and drained six three-pointers for 20 points.

Six days earlier, Seattle had difficulty putting Atlanta away due to the exploits of rookie point guard Carter, who finished with 35 points in the 93-92 victory.

However, Carter suffered an ankle injury on Monday that’ll keep her out at least two weeks and the Dream were severely hampered offensively.

Betnijah Laney scored 17 points and Blake Dietrick, who played with the Storm last season, added 10 for Atlanta, which lost its sixth straight game and fell to 2-7.

Seattle, which is in the middle of a 10-games-in-19-days stretch, plays Dallas (3-6) 5 p.m. PT Friday.