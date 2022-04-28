After sitting out the preseason opener five days earlier, Sue Bird returned to the starting lineup for the Storm’s final exhibition Thursday night.

The 41-year-old point guard tallied nine points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field and four assists in 20 minutes before leaving the game for good midway in the third quarter of Seattle’s 82-78 road win against the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center.

“She’s in good rhthym, in great shape (and) great condition,” coach Noelle Quinn said when asked about Bird. “She’s locked in to everything. Defensively, moving well. Offensively sharp. Knocking down shots. Just her overall pace and presence has been amazing throughout camp, but today to see that carry over into the game means she’s in rare form.”

Breanna Stewart, who underwent offseason surgery to repair a left Achilles tendon injury, continued her string of impressive performances during training camp and led the Storm once again.

The three-time WNBA All-Star finished with a game-high tying 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 23½ minutes.

“Very solid from Stewie as well,” Quinn said. “She looks strong. She looks in great shape. Having not played a basketball game in a long time, (she’s) in great rhythm. Her shot looks great. Defensively, she’s active and rebounding well. It’s good to see her out on the floor feeling good.”

Advertising

Meanwhile, Seattle’s third prominent star Jewell Loyd struggled shooting while connecting on just 2 of 10 field goals for five points in 22 minutes.

Still, the combination of Stewart and Bird put Seattle up 37-35 at halftime.

“I didn’t come in with any things specifically that I personally wanted to get done,” Bird said. “As a team, we’re building on training camp and what we accomplished. A close game is the best-case scenario probably for both teams. It was really good to see our rookies bring home that W.”

The Storm’s Big Three watched from the bench in the fourth quarter while Evina Westbrook shook off a wobbly first half and led a lineup of rookies on a late rally to overcome an 8-point deficit in the final seven minutes.

“It was just really fun to be out there,” Westbrook said. “It was a fun game, a fun atmosphere. It was kind of intense. The five of us who were out there, we didn’t want to lose, like we had something to prove not only to ourselves, but to (teammates) as well. We’re rookies, but we can win this game. That’s what we told ourselves.”

The former Connecticut Huskies standout scored 11 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead basket on a driving layup despite being fouled that gave Seattle an 80-78 lead with 10.9 seconds left.

Advertising

Phoenix, which played without star Diana Taurasi, received 16 points from newcomer Tina Charles. Shey Peddy and Kiana Williams each added 12.

“On the last play, we’re looking for our shooters coming off (screens) and I told her if those options weren’t available she has a 1-on-1 downhill,” Quinn said. “She took that option. Got to the rim. Got an and-1 and finished really strong. It was really good to see that execution from her.”

Bird added: “(Westbrook) probably would tell you herself, it wasn’t the best performance early on but that’s what made the whole game so great. She stayed with it. She didn’t let miscues or bad possessions get the best of her. Then when it came time to make plays, she was ready to make them. That’s what this league is about.

“Sadly, none of us get to play perfect every single game. We’re all going to make mistakes. We’re all going to have tough nights. But it’s those players that can withstand those tough moments and find ways to make big plays. And that’s how I would describe her game. She stayed with it and when the time came, she knocked down shots. She had a huge three-point play. She got defensive stops on the other side. I think that’s really telling of who she is as a person and a player.”

It was the final audition for Westbrook, who is one of a handful of Storm players competing for 1-2 roster spots on a championship-contending team loaded with veterans.

WNBA teams must finalize rosters before next Thursday’s deadline. Seattle begins the regular season with a home opener May 6 against the Minnesota Lynx.

“It is tough because there’s limited spots in the league in general,” Quinn said. “A young player like (Westbrook), you want to have a chance to keep her around and develop to see the fruits of her labor within our organization. Kudos to her. Her ability to attack every day with preparation. We talk about those reps that remove doubt and because she has so many reps, you get into a game and it feels like second nature.”

BOX SCORE