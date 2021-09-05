The Storm is well represented on the WNBA’s “The W25,” a collection of the league’s top all-time top 25 players to commemorate its 25th season.

Sue Bird, Lauren Jackson and Breanna Stewart, who spent their entire WNBA’s career in Seattle, highlight the historic squad that was announced Sunday.

“It’s a huge honor to be named among the top 25 players in league history and I’m in awe that I’m a part of such a prestigious list,” Bird in a statement released by the league. “It’s been incredible to experience the rise in the level of competition in the past 25 years and I’m excited to see what the future holds for this league.”

Bird, a four-time WNBA champion, is the league’s all-time leader in assists and games played who also holds the record for the most WNBA All-Star selections (12).

Jackson, a two-time WNBA, champion is one of three players to win three WNBA MVP awards.

And the 27-year-old Stewart is the youngest member of “The W25” team who has captured two WNBA titles, two Finals MVPs and a regular-season MVP during her five-year career.

Advertising

In addition to the Storm’s all-time Big Three, “The W25” team includes five all-time greats who played in Seattle, including Swin Cash, Yolanda Griffith, Katie Smith, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson.

The selection of “The W25” began with a list of 72 nominees chosen by the league based on on-court performance and ability, leadership, sportsmanship, community service, and contributions to team success. The top 25 players were selected by a panel of media members and women’s basketball pioneers and advocates.

The WNBA is also launching a first-ever “Vote for the Goat” program in which fans can pick the greatest player of all time from members of the “The W25” team. The voting, on Twitter and WNBA.com, begins 2 p.m. PT Sunday and concludes Sept. 19.

The W25

Seimone Augustus: Minnesota (2006-19), Los Angeles (2020)

Sue Bird: Seattle (2002-present)

Swin Cash: Detroit (2002-07), Seattle (2008-11), Chicago (2012-13), Atlanta (2014), New York (2014-16)

Tamika Catchings: Indiana (2002-16)

Tina Charles: Connecticut (2010-13), New York (2014-19), Washington (2021-present)

Cynthia Cooper: Houston (1997-00, 2003)

Elena Delle Donne: Chicago (2013-16), Washington (2017-present)

Sylvia Fowles: Chicago (2008-14), Minnesota (2015-present)

Yolanda Griffith: Sacramento (1999-2007), Seattle (2008), Indiana (2009)

Brittney Griner: Phoenix (2013-present)

Becky Hammon: New York (1999-06), San Antonio (2007-14)

Lauren Jackson: Seattle (2001-12)

Lisa Leslie: Los Angeles (1997-06, 2008-09)

Angel McCoughtry: Atlanta (2009-16, 2018-19), Las Vegas (2020-present)

Maya Moore: Minnesota (2011-18)

Nneka Ogwumike: Los Angeles (2012-present)

Candace Parker: Los Angeles (2008-20), Chicago (2021-present)

Ticha Penicheiro: Sacramento (1998-09), Los Angeles (2010-11), Chicago (2012)

Cappie Pondexter: Phoenix (2006-09), New York (2010-14), Chicago (2015-17), Los Angeles/Indiana (2018)

Katie Smith: Minnesota (1999-05), Detroit (2005-09), Washington (2010), Seattle (2011-12), New York (2013)

Breanna Stewart: Seattle (2016-present)

Sheryl Swoopes: Houston (1997-00), 2002-07), Seattle (2008), Tulsa (2011)

Diana Taurasi: Phoenix (2004-14, 2016-present)

Tina Thompson: Houston (1997-08), Los Angeles (2009-11), Seattle (2012-13)

Lindsay Whalen: Connecticut (2004-09), Minnesota (2010-18)