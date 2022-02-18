On Friday morning, the Storm made official what the WNBA team unintentionally announced five weeks ago in a costly tweet that drew the ire of the league — Sue Bird is back once again and this time, it might be final year to a brilliant Hall of Fame bound career.

The 41-year-old point guard, the WNBA’s oldest player, agreed to a one-year deal with Seattle, which made her the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 WNBA draft.

During her 21-year tenure with the Storm, which included two years in which she didn’t play due to injuries, Seattle won four WNBA championships (2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020) and Bird became one of the most decorated players in league history and a Seattle sports icon.

“Sue Bird is Storm Basketball,” Storm general manager Talisa Rhea said in a statement released by the team. “It’s rare to have someone play their entire career for one team and Sue has done that for our city, our franchise and our fans.

“To have Sue lead the franchise back home, to the city of Seattle, and Climate Pledge Arena is extremely special. Sue’s on-court accolades continue to cement her legacy as one of the best to ever play the game. Off the court, Sue has established an everlasting impact worldwide as she continues to fight for equality, inspire future generations, and elevate those around her.”

On Jan. 7, Bird ended speculation about her future with an Instagram post that read: “Ok, let’s go.”

Advertising

It was a clear indication the 12-time WNBA All-Star intended to re-sign with the Storm and the team posted a couple of tweets that have been deleted of her returning to Seattle at a time when teams were prohibited in announcing deals with free agents.

Last week, Rhea acknowledged the Storm was fined by the league for jumping the gun on the Bird announcement.

But in reality, it was the worst kept secret in the league.

When the 2021 season ended, Bird admitted she was pondering retirement.

“This is the first time when I’m really going to have to sit back and just kind of see how I feel and weigh some things,” Bird said in September. “I know for sure that I want to let the emotion of the season die down. I don’t want to make an emotional decision. And I also feel very lucky that it’s not the physical part that’s “taking me down.” It will be my own decision.”

There was never any question whether Bird could still be productive after she averaged 10 points, 5.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.1% from the field and 41.9% on 3-pointers last season.

Advertising

“I’m sure she has her reasons,” Storm forward Breanna Stewart said last week. “I’m sure she wants to go out on her terms and I’m not saying this will be her last year because with Sue, you just never know.

“She could play a few more years if she wants to. … I just know, I’m excited to play with her one more year and if this is the last, then let’s go out with a bang.”

Signing Bird essentially wraps up a free agency for the Storm, which included bringing back most of the core players from last year’s team that finished 21-11, won the inaugural Commissioner’s Cup title and lost in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.

Seattle re-signed Stewart, Jewell Loyd, Mercedes Russell, Stephanie Talbot and brought in newcomers Briann January and Gabby Williams to replace Jordin Canada and Katie Lou Samuelson who left in free agency.

With Bird, the Storm has 11 players under contract and WNBA teams are allowed 11-12 players on the roster.