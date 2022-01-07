The first offseason domino for the Storm fell when Sue Bird announced she’s returning to Seattle next season.

In an Instagram post Friday morning, the 41-year-old veteran point guard put an end to months of speculation on whether the WNBA’s all-time assist leader would retire or return for her 19th season.

Bird posted a video of fans chanting “One more year” during her postgame interview with Phoenix star Diana Taurasi following last season’s playoff loss. The caption read simply “OK. Let’s goooooo.”

Following a second-round loss in the WNBA playoffs, Bird was unsure about her future.

“Offseasons have some highs and lows in terms of motivation and it can be difficult,” Bird said in September. “That is daunting for me now from a mental standpoint and getting my body to where it needs to be to be ready for a WNBA season. It’s always difficult. And so there is a part of me I have to ask myself these questions. Do I want to do that again? Do I want to go there again?

At the time, Bird admitted she wanted to play in the new Climate Pledge Arena after the Storm spent the past three seasons relocated away from Seattle.

“I’m not going to lie, that would be nice,” Bird said. “But we’ll see. Who knows?”

In her 18th season, the ageless point guard still proved to be an asset for Seattle, averaging 10 points per game, 2.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists while shooting 43.1% from the floor and 41.9% from three-point range.

Bird’s return begins to expand the 2022 roster for the Storm, which has just five players under contract.

Five Seattle players are unrestricted free agents, including All-Stars Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd.

