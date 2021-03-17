Day 3 at what is being called the largest civilian-run COVID-19 vaccination site in the U.S. featured some star-power Wednesday. OL Reign and USWNT forward Megan Rapinoe and Storm guard Sue Bird were among the 500 volunteers at Lumen Field Event Center where people were receiving their vaccine shots.

Bird and Rapinoe, who are engaged, were part of the site’s early shift, greeting and helping with the health screenings as people arrived. By afternoon, they were part of the crew directing people to vaccination stations.

Collaboration between the city, First & Goal, which owns the facility, and Swedish Health Services brought the site together. Rapinoe and Bird worked through the Storm to sign up as volunteers, Wednesday being an off-day for Reign players.

While site supervisors knew the Olympians would be volunteering Wednesday, a spokesperson said there were plenty of surprised faces from people arriving for their scheduled shots and other volunteers. Bird and Rapinoe made a short speech to thank those volunteers, many who are front-line workers for the city that were repositioned to convert the event center into a vaccination hub.

The site will be open two to three days a week and distribute 4,000 to 5,000 doses of vaccine a week, city officials said before the site’s launch Saturday. The city of Seattle is running the site, in partnership with Swedish Health Services and First & Goal, the company that oversees the stadium and event center.

To sign up for vaccinations, eligible people (those over 65, teachers and licensed child care providers) can go to seattle.gov/vaccine. There, they can get on a list to receive notifications when appointments become available and then register for an appointment.