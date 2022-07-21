The Phoenix Mercury marketed Friday’s game against the visiting Seattle Storm as “The Final Chapter” between longtime friends Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who has announced plans to retire after the season following a 21-year WNBA career.

Bird said she hasn’t given it much thought.

“Not because it’s not going to be fun for the fans, not because it’s not going to be enjoyable for us. But because it’s not like it’s the last time I’m going to see her,” she said.

“Our friendship goes on forever. It’s just the end of one journey, I guess.”

They’ve collaborated on a national title at the University of Connecticut and a record-setting five Olympic gold medals. They’re not done appearing together and will grace the cover of the NBA 2K23 WNBA edition video game scheduled to be released Sept. 9.

But the 60th WNBA meeting — regular season and playoffs — between Bird, 41, and Taurasi, 40, is likely to be the last of its kind as the Mercury are outside of the playoff picture.

“It’s gonna be bittersweet,” Taurasi said. “I’m super proud of Sue and what she’s been able to do for this many years, and also to make the decision to stop playing. It’s a big, big decision, especially when everyone knows Sue can still play and contribute and lead a team like no one else.

“I’m just happy, because I know she’s at peace with her decision. She seems really happy night now, so I’m happy for her.”

The Storm had a four-game win streak snapped Wednesday against the first-place Chicago Sky. The Storm went up by 10 early but fell, 78-74. Breanna Stewart finished with a game-high 24 points.

“Crunchtime, they were able to get stops when they needed and scores when they needed,” Storm guard Stephanie Talbot said. “That’s where we need to get to coming into playoffs.”

Bird said Tuesday that she saw the group at the “start of our stride” and still coming together with 10 games remaining.

“I still don’t think we’re a finished product. I still think we have another level to get to, that we can get to, in terms of chemistry, clicking on all cylinders, every cliché you can throw out there that has to do with that,” Bird said.

Phoenix (11-16, 9th) took both prior matchups with the Storm (17-9) this season, sweeping a home-and-home series in mid-May. Taurasi made six three-pointers and scored 24 points in the latter game May 14, the pair’s likely final meeting in Seattle.

Growing up in Australia, Talbot didn’t catch many of the games pitting Bird and Taurasi. She got the experience eventually and from both sides, playing with Taurasi and the Mercury from 2017-18 before joining the Storm last year.

“It’s kind of cool to watch the rivalry and friendship up close,” she said.

Notes

The team announced its final regular-season home game Aug. 7 against the Las Vegas Aces, which also serves as Bird’s final regular-season home game, has sold out. It will be the first pro basketball game sellout at Climate Pledge Arena and it’s expected to be the largest crowd in Storm history. The previous home attendance record is 17,072, set during the 2004 WNBA Finals. Bird will be honored in a pregame ceremony. The noon game will air on ABC.