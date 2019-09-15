LOS ANGELES — The Storm took its hopes to defend the WNBA championship on the road Sunday, and those hopes died at the hands of a team with a 15-game home winning streak.

The Storm, which won the 2018 title, was routed, 92-69, by the Los Angeles Sparks at Staples Center, ending Seattle’s season.

Seattle’s Natasha Howard scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Jewell Loyd added 11 points while Jordin Canada and Mercedes Russell each scored 10 points. Canada contributed seven assists and Russell matched Howard’s 11 rebounds.

The Sparks’ Chelsea Gray finished with game highs of 21 points and eight assists. Nneka Ogwumike had 17 points and six rebounds; Candace Parker amassed 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Riquna Williams added 11 points.

The Sparks will face the Connecticut Sun in the best-of-five series starting Tuesday night.

On Sunday, Howard enabled the Storm to take early control. She scored eight successive points during a 10-0 spree to give Seattle an 18-11 lead with 2:41 left in the first quarter. Meanwhile, Howard, the WNBA’s defensive player of the year, held Los Angeles’ leading scorer, Ogwumike, without a basket until 3:20 remained in the first half. Before that basket, Ogwumike had just two points on free throws.

But the Storm’s offense began misfiring before stalling outright in the second quarter.

After Howard’s three-pointer with 2:41 left in the first quarter, the visitors failed to score for the next 2:05. The Sparks used a 9-0 spurt to move ahead, 20-18, with 49 seconds left in the quarter but the Storm used Crystal Langhorne’s three-pointer with three seconds remaining to end the quarter with a 23-22 lead.

Then came the collapse.

The Storm missed its first four shots from the floor and failed to score for the first 3:46 of the second quarter. As a result, Los Angeles embarked on another 9-0 blitz to build a 31-23 advantage 3:12 into the quarter.

The visitors narrowed the deficit to 40-36 but Gray’s three-pointer expanded the margin to nine points with 36.6 seconds left in the first half.

The Storm made five of its first six shots to draw within 50-49 with 6:33 left in the third quarter. But the Sparks ended the period with a 10-2 blitz to build a 67-58 advantage, then held the visitors to just three baskets in the final quarter.