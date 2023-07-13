The WNBA announced Thursday that Storm guard Sami Whitcomb has been selected to take part in the 3-Point Contest on Friday in Las Vegas at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

This season Whitcomb is tied for ninth in the WNBA with 37 made three-pointers shooting 36.6% (37-of-101) from beyond the arc. In her last eight games, Whitcomb has shot 41.2% from three-point range and has been one of the Storm’s leading 3-point threats.

The six-player field will include Whitcomb, Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), DiJonai Carrington (Connecticut Sun), Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) and Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings).

Whitcomb, a career 36.8% three-point shooter, is making her second appearance in the contest, with her first coming in 2021 when she fell in the first round and finished in third place.

The competition will see the top three finishers from the first-round advance to the second and final round of the tournament. The players will have a total of 70 seconds and 27 basketballs. One “money ball” is worth two points and four normal balls each make up a rack. Money balls are all on one rack. A 30-second tiebreaker will be used in the result of any tied score.

The contest will take place on Friday, July 14 at 1 p.m. PT and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Whitcomb is one of three Storm players taking part in All-Star weekend activities, joining Jewell Loyd and first time All-Star Ezi Magbeor.