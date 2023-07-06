Storm fans will want to forget this game.

The Storm managed a season-low six points in the first quarter en route to a 93-73 road loss Thursday to the Connecticut Sun, which used a 22-2 run to put it away and hand the Storm their fourth consecutive loss.

As the Storm (4-13) had 20 turnovers and shot only 38.8% in the game, a comeback was unlikely.

The Sun (13-5) found a tactic that helped limit the Storm from scoring — double-team Jewell Loyd.

The WNBA’s leading scorer was one of only two players in double-digit for the Storm with 22 points, but she didn’t score her first point until a free throw with 4:24 remaining in the second quarter.

Four of the five starters for Connecticut scored in double digits in the first half and had a season high to lead 57-24 at the break.

The Storm’s road trip continues in New York, Washington and Atlanta who are all top five in the WNBA standings.