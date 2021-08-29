EVERETT — Just how far will the Storm fall?

Two weeks ago, the Storm came out of the Olympic break first in the league.

Seven games later, the Storm has fallen to third in the WNBA standings after Sunday’s 107-75 defeat to the Chicago Sky and there’s no indication that its late-season plummet will end any time soon.

During its recent slump, the Storm could take solace in it had a chance to win every game and had never lost by more than eight points. The Storm compiled a 6-7 record in the previous 13 games while losing by an average margin of 4.8 points.

This time, Chicago exposed Seattle’s flaws like no one else this season while sweeping their three-game, regular-season series.

Led by Courtney Vandersloot, the Sky torched the Storm from the outside while connecting on 15 of 22 three-pointers. The former Kentwood High and Gonzaga standout tallied 13 points and 10 assists.

The outside attack softened Seattle’s interior defense for Candace Parker, who continually clobbered the Storm in the post for a game-high 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting.

Chicago connected on its first seven three-pointers, including three from Vandersloot and two from Parker for a 31-23 lead in the first quarter.

The Sky’s offensive assault continued in the second period while outscoring the Storm 32-18 and taking a 63-41 lead into halftime.

The Storm fell behind 67-41 early in the third, which was its largest deficit of the season, eclipsing the 21-point deficit on May 18 in the second game of the season during a 96-80 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Seattle never got closer than 20 points the rest of the way.

It was the most points for a Storm opponent this season and the first three-game losing streak for Seattle.

Breanna Stewart led the Storm with 19 points and Jordin Canada chipped in 17 while starting in place of Katie Lou Samuelson.

When asked the other day how the Storm can breakout of a three-game shooting slump in which Seattle has connected on 26.1% of its three-pointers, Sue Bird said the only remedy was to continue shooting.

However, Seattle attempted a season-low-tying 17 three-point attempts on Sunday and converted five. In its previous game, the Storm was 3 of 17 from downtown.

If the WNBA standings don’t change and the top seeds win in the first round of the playoffs, then Seattle (18-10) will host Chicago (14-12) in a second-round quarterfinal matchup.

Seattle has four games remaining in the regular season and its four-game homestand continues with Thursday’s game against the New York Liberty.