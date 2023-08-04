For the first time since they fostered a friendship 20 years ago at UCLA, Noelle Quinn and Nikki Blue will square off as WNBA coaches when Quinn and the Storm face Blue’s Mercury at 7 p.m. Saturday at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

“Not weird at all,” said Quinn, the third-year coach. “At least, I don’t think so. It’s competition in between the lines. We want to be playing at a high level, and obviously we want to win the game, but I also want Nikki to find success in her tenure.

“She’s one of my best friends and one of my favorite people in the world. Just who she is, personally, that’s what makes my heart happy for her. Now when she plays against us it’s all love at the end, but I’m trying to win.”

Alongside Lisa Willis, Quinn and Blue revitalized a dormant UCLA women’s basketball program that advanced to the NCAA tournament in 2004 and 2006 after missing the Big Dance the previous three years.

“My freshman year we played at Minnesota and got robbed in the tournament,” said Quinn with a wry smile and still salty about a 92-81 loss to the Gophers in the 2004 NCAA tournament first round.

Quinn, 38, and Blue, 39, played three years together while compiling a 54-36 record, highlighted by a thrilling 85-76 overtime win over Stanford in the 2006 Pac-10 tournament title game.

Quinn had 22 points and nine rebounds, and Blue tallied 14 points, eight assists and six steals to deliver the Bruins their only conference tournament championship.

“That was probably one of their best memories,” former UCLA coach Kathy Olivier said. “Noelle was cramping, and I remember giving her water and the trainers trying to take care of her. Then late in the game she caught fire, and Nikki knew it. Nikki made sure Noelle got the ball every time down.

“It was Nikki scoring and Noelle scoring. It was back and forth. They went on a tear and took over the game. We ended up winning. It was crazy. It was mayhem. They were elated, and it was something that they’ll remember, we all will remember, for the rest of our lives.”

Quinn ranks fourth on the Bruins’ all-time scoring list with 1,829 points, and Blue is fifth with 1,797. Both were elected to the UCLA Hall of Fame.

“Noelle got to receive all of Nikki’s passes,” said Olivier, who had a 232-208 record during 15 seasons (1993-2008) at UCLA. “Nikki was the point guard, and Noey was the shooter. The reality is Nikki could have scored anytime she wanted, but she knew that Noelle could score, too, so she made sure that Noelle got the ball. They just took care of each other all of the time.”

Quinn added: “Nikki had handles. She was flashy. She could pass. I was always really intrigued about her game. From jump we hit it off. Family is important to her. She’s funny. She’s charismatic. She just made college fun. She made our locker room really fun. She was also really good. So we had a good time. I was around her so much off the court as well. We have so many inside jokes.”

Following a 12-year WNBA playing career, Quinn, the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2007, became the Storm’s coach in 2021 and has a 44-44 record, including a dismal 6-20 campaign this season.

Meanwhile, Blue played five years in the WNBA after being taken 19th overall in the second round in 2006. She spent 14 years as an assistant at UNLV, Cal State Bakersfield, Grand Canyon and Arizona State before joining the Mercury last year.

Phoenix (7-19) is 5-9 since Blue was named interim coach after the team fired Vanessa Nygaard on June 25.

Blue became the 21st Black woman to coach in the WNBA and is currently one of three Black female coaches in the league with Quinn and the Atlanta Dream’s Tanisha Wright.

“I’m sure this probably isn’t how she planned to be a coach,” said Quinn, who took over the Storm after eight games following Dan Hughes’ abrupt retirement in 2021. “It’s hard because there’s no prep time, and you’re just thrown into the fire. But she’s got this great chance to show what she can do.”

Admittedly, Quinn never dreamed she would coach against her best friend Blue when they were Bruins teammates.

“Nikki being a coach? No, I would have never envisioned her doing anything like that,” said Quinn, who had aspirations of becoming a teacher. “She’s such a go-getter. I thought she’d be a CEO or own her own business. … But she found her passion.”

Olivier added: “They’re going to battle. They’re going to compete. Both will have something up their sleeve. They’ll get their players rallying around them. They’ll do what coaches need to do to get the W. But I know at the end of the game, they’ll be happy for each other. They’re not going to be happy if they lose, but they’ll be happy for the other person. That’s just how they are. They have an unbreakable sisterhood. It’s amazing.”