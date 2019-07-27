LAS VEGAS — Down the stretch, Team Delle Donne turned a blowout into a nail-biter.

In the end, though, Erica Wheeler sealed the 2019 WNBA All-Star victory for Team Wilson, burying her seventh three-pointer off the bench with 21 seconds to play for a 129-126 victory at the Mandalay Bay Event Center.

Wheeler finished with 25 points and seven assists for the team selected by captain A’ja Wilson of the host Las Vegas Aces.

When presented with the trophy as the game’s MVP, Wheeler buried her face against the cup as the tears came. Wheeler, who went undrafted by the league before catching on with the Indiana Fever, had strong motivation to perform well Saturday.

“She was really amazing and did it for a good reason,” said Natasha Howard, her Team Wilson teammate from the Seattle Storm. “We are all so proud of her.”

Wheeler lost her mother to cancer, but still carries her memory.

“I just keep moving,” Wheeler said. “Because I know she’s watching me.”

Wheeler came off the bench more than five minutes into the game, and immediately started a three-point barrage. By then, though, Team Wilson already had forged a lead that grew to 39-23 after the first 10 minutes.

The Team Wilson lead, in part, came courtesy of Howard, who led all scorers after one quarter with seven points. The Storm forward would finish with 14 points and six rebounds for the victors — tying Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky for second team-high scoring honors in her first All-Star appearance.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 22 to pace Team Delle Donne.

“It’s been very, very crazy,” Howard said. “But I felt really good. It was playing basketball. Playing free.”

Howard wasn’t the only one freely playing.

With little to no defense happening, Team Wilson rang up 77 first-half points, and led 77-63 at halftime.

Howard’s Storm teammate, Jewell Loyd, was about the only one who got anything going early for Team Delle Donne. Loyd scored six of the first 10 points for her squad, but Delle Donne still trailed 20-10 after just four minutes played.

“This was an early game for us,” Loyd said of the 12:30 p.m. start. “I was just trying to get my legs going. I got a good feel, and got some shots to fall.”

The better stat line for the team drafted by Elena Delle Donne, the top All-Star vote-getter, went to Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot. In addition to being the first player to “tap-in” as a substitute in the WNBA, Vandersloot enjoyed her All-Star outing.

The kid from Kent’s Kentwood High and Gonzaga scored seven points off the bench, had three rebounds and added eight assists to help Team Delle Donne get back into the game.

“We just wanted to pick up the tempo,” Vandersloot said. “This was such an opportunity for me. Being from Kentwood, it’s been forever. It’s been a long time, a long process, a long road. This is a special time, but those times (in Kent) are as special for me.”

The local flair to the proceedings Saturday extended off the court as well.

Yes, injured Storm players Sue Bird and Brianna Stewart were joined by Seattle resident and U.S. Women’s National soccer team leader Megan Rapinoe during a late break in the action to toss several souvenir T-shirts into the stands.

But before that, Bird took part in the WNBA news conference before the game to announce a partnership between the league and USA Basketball that will allow a core group of players to stay home in the U.S. during the offseason, play in front of American crowds, and prepare for a run at a seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in 2020.

The program was the brainchild of Bird and Diana Taurasi.

“We were sitting in a cafe talking trash, as we do,” Bird said. “This idea came, and it was written in crayon — that’s true. It was the only thing we had to write with. This is a chance to represent our country, and leave a legacy. A big part of this idea is visibility. I think watching Megan (Rapinoe) go through her U.S. soccer preparation for the World Cup really the last two, three years, there’s definitely things I got to see firsthand and learn from, and definitely I think things that women’s basketball can benefit from.”