LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Sparks had their highest-percentage shooting game of the WNBA season at a bad time for the Storm.

Candace Parker scored a season-high 21 points and the Sparks shot 52.5% to beat the Storm 83-75 before a crowd of 12,820 at Staples Center.

It was the third straight loss for the Storm (12-11), the defending league champion.

Alysha Clark did more than her share for Seattle, making all six of her field-goal attempts — including four three-pointers — for 16 points. Teammate Sami Whitcomb also had 16 points.

The Storm’s starting backcourt suffered through a 3-for-17 shooting game, as Jordin Canada was 2 for 11 and Jewell Loyd was 1 of 6.

Seattle shot the ball better than the Sparks (13-8) from three-point range. The Storm was 9 of 19 (47.4%), compared with 6 of 20 (30%) for Los Angeles. But the Sparks connected on an exceptional 63.4% of their two-point shots (26 of 41).

Natasha Howard of the Storm contributed 13 points on 6-for-12 shooting and had a team-high five assists. Center Mercedes Russell added 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

The Sparks led 50-41 at halftime and extended it to 70-56 after three quarters.