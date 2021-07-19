Katie Lou Samuelson’s dreams of making history at the Summer Olympics came to a halt this weekend.

The Storm forward, who was placed in COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Saturday, was officially scratched Monday morning from the Team USA’s first-ever 3×3 women’s basketball team and will not compete in Tokyo.

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young will replace Samuelson and join a U.S. team that includes former Washington Huskies star Kelsey Plum, Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray and Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson.

In an Instagram post, Samuelson said she was heartbroken about testing positive for the coronavirus particularly because she is part of the 99% of WNBA players who are fully vaccinated.

“I am devastated to share that after getting sick with COVID-19, I will not be able to go and compete in Tokyo,” Samuelson said. “Competing in the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl and I hope someday soon, I can come back to realize that dream.

I am especially heartbroken as I am fully vaccinated and took every precaution, but I know everything will work itself out in the way it’s supposed to. I wish nothing but the best to my USAB teammates as they go out there and crush it. I’ll be cheering you on every step of the way.”

In May, Samuelson, Plum, Gray and Dolson finished 6-0 and clinched a Olympic spot for Team USA at the FIBA 3×3 Olympic Qualifying tournament in Graz, Austria.

Samuelson, who won 3×3 gold medals at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games and the 2013 FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup, was poised to become the first USA Basketball player to compete in a Youth Olympic Games and an Olympic Games.

However, a string of setbacks continues to plague the former University of Connecticut star who broke her foot as a freshman and underwent ankle surgery as a junior.

The 2019 No. 4 WNBA draft pick played her rookie season Chicago and second year in Dallas before the Storm swapped the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA draft with the Lynx for Samuelson.

Despite arriving late to training camp and missing five games to compete with Team USA, Samuelson has been a solid addition to the defending WNBA champions, which leads the league with a 16-5 record.

Samuelson is averaging 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 21.0 minutes – all career highs. She’s also shooting 45.3% from the field and 34.0% on three-pointers – both personal bests.

“Our hearts are broken for Lou,” USA Basketball 3×3 said in a statement on Twitter. “We thank her for her endless commitment to building up USA Basketball 3×3 & we will miss her dearly in Tokyo.”

This story will be updated.