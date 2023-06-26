Joyner Holmes took a circuitous route, which included short stops with four WNBA teams in the past three years, before finding her way back to the Storm and making a long-awaited debut with the team that drafted her in 2020.

“Being here, I truly think it’s a full-circle moment,” Holmes said. “I’m really spiritual and take that very seriously. … I think this is where I need to be.”

Initially, the Storm had high hopes for Holmes, a 6-foot-3 and 210-pound Texas Longhorns standout whom they selected No. 19 overall in the second round.

“When you see her play, you see someone that is kind of unique,” former Storm coach Dan Hughes said on draft night. “She has a pro body. She moves really quickly and strongly. … The one common thing that I heard about Joyner is her best years are going to be as a pro.

“So, you like an opportunity to work with somebody like that. She brings a great deal of athleticism. Good skills. Has a face-up game as well as a back-to-the-basket game. We were really pleased to give her an opportunity and get her in the second round.”

Admittedly, Holmes was upset about falling to the second round of a top-heavy 2020 WNBA draft in which Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally were the first players selected, respectively.

“The first person I called was [WNBA great] Tina Thompson,” Holmes said. “I walked to the bathroom and I actually broke down and cried on the phone. She was basically telling me it doesn’t matter where you got drafted. Now it’s time for you to implement everything that you’ve learned thus far. And it’s time to grow. I will never forget that conversation.”

That year the coronavirus pandemic forced teams to make difficult personnel decisions before an abbreviated 22-game season and a veteran-laden Storm team released Holmes before arriving at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

“There was no training camp and they had no space [on the roster],” Holmes said. “It kind of sucks to get drafted by a team and then you don’t even get to play with them. … Fortunately, I got picked up by the Liberty about three-four days before the Wubble [WNBA’s bubble] started.”

Holmes averaged 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds for New York, which finished 2-20. In 2021, she played one game with the Liberty and two with Las Vegas.

Last season, Holmes seemingly found a home with the Connecticut Sun while averaging 2.0 points in 26 games off the bench behind WNBA All-Stars Alyssa Thomas, Brionna Jones and Jonquel Jones.

“Connecticut was amazing,” Holmes said. “Being able to watch Alyssa Thomas, Breezy and JJ in front of me, it was a tough position I was put in, but just being able to learn from them every single day that was a blessing in disguise. Going from my rookie season where we only won two games to last year and we barely lost, it was crazy.”

Salary-cap constraints prevented Connecticut from bringing back Holmes, who followed former Sun coach Curt Miller to Los Angeles, where she was waived after five games with the Sparks.

Once she cleared waivers, Holmes signed with the Storm three days later.

“The last two weeks I’ve been living out of a suitcase,” Holmes said, laughing. “It’s been great, but it’s been crazy, too. It’s been so up and down. For me, fitting in here hasn’t been that difficult as far as that goes. But being able to get on the court and figure out players’ tendencies has been the only thing that’s been on my mind. After I had my first practice last week, that really helped me a lot.”

Last Saturday, Holmes scored 12 points off the bench — one shy of her career high — and played a pivotal role in Seattle’s 97-74 romp over the Phoenix Mercury.

“It was the culmination of what we knew she could do,” said Storm assistant Ebony Hoffman, who has been working closely with Holmes since she arrived.

In her sixth game with the Storm, Holmes, who had just three points in the previous five outings, showcased her diverse skill set while tallying six rebounds, three blocks, two assists, a steal and two three-pointers.

It was the fourth time in WNBA history a reserve player has reached those benchmarks.

“Joyner is extremely athletic, strong and versatile,” Hoffman said. “She can bring the ball up the floor. She can really pass the ball. … She can get into the teeth of the defense and make the right decision. She can shoot the ball. I feel like she’s a total package in versatility from a post perspective.”

Perhaps, Holmes’ most endearing quality is a physical toughness that’s been absent at times on a Storm team often described as finesse.

“She’s mean on the court,” said Hoffman, who played 11 seasons (2004-14) in the WNBA and sees similarities between herself and Holmes. “Sometimes you need a little dog in you and we need that on this team. … She doesn’t back down.

“I’m extremely excited because I see a lot of myself in her. I just love the dog mentality that she has and she brings every day in practice. She’s a helluva competitor. She’s feisty and she’s mean as hell.”

Rookie forward Jordan Horston is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game due to a shoulder injury and could miss her second straight game, which would force the Storm (4-9) to rely once again on Holmes when they face Minnesota (4-9) at 5 p.m. PT at Target Center.

“We don’t want to put her in a box,” Hoffman said when asked what fans can expect from Holmes this season. “We don’t want to say she can only do one or two things because she has so much more to her game. … I really feel like she’s scratching the surface of who she can truly be.”