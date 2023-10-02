There were times this season when three Storm newcomers could make a strong case for receiving a spot on the WNBA All-Rookie team.

However, when the squad was announced Monday morning, Jordan Horston was the lone representative from Seattle.

The 6-foot-2 forward from Tennessee, who was taken No. 9 overall in the WNBA draft, averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks while starting 17 of 36 games.

She ranked second among WNBA rookies in steals and third in scoring, rebounding and blocks.

Horston underwent shoulder surgery last week and plans to spend the WNBA offseason rehabbing in Seattle.

Storm rookies Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu and Ivana Dojkic were also viable candidates for the all-rookie team following impressive league debuts. Mendjiadeu averaged 4.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 36 games, and Dojkic averaged 6.5 points and 2.8 assists in 23 games before leaving the Storm in early August to return to Croatia.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Indiana Fever forward-center Aliyah Boston was an unanimous pick for the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.

Boston highlighted the All-Rookie team that includes Minnesota Lynx forwards Dorka Juhasz and Diamond Miller, Washington Mystics guard Li Meng and Horston.

Since the WNBA All-Rookie team began in 2005, the Storm has had just three players make the team: Jewell Loyd (2015), Ramu Tokashiki (2015), and Breanna Stewart (2016), with Loyd and Stewart earning Rookie of the Year honors.