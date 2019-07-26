Storm forward Natasha Howard is one of six newcomers making her WNBA All-Star Game debut due in large part to the power drain that’s sidelined many of the league’s biggest stars during this injury-plagued season.

The loss of mainstays Sue Bird (knee), Breanna Stewart (Achilles), Dianna Taurasi (back), Maya Moore (rest), Angel McCoughtry (knee), Candace Parker (hamstring) and Skylar Diggins-Smith (childbirth), who represent a combined 42 WNBA All-Star appearances, may negatively impact television ratings for Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. PT game on ABC.

However, their absence created openings for All-Star newbies Kia Nurse, Odyssey Sims, Erica Wheeler, Diamond DeShields, Napheese Collier and Howard.

“It’s my first time being an All-Star so it’s going to be super fun,” Howard said. “I’m excited to play with other great players and I’m just going to enjoy this moment.”

In keeping with the injury theme that has defined the first half of the season, Las Vegas forward A’ja Wilson, who was voted an All-Star starter, will miss Saturday’s game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas because of an ankle sprain.

Storm guard Jewell Loyd, who sat out 3½ weeks due to an ankle sprain, returned last Friday just in time to make her first All-Star Game start.

Considering Loyd has played sparingly off the bench in the past two games since her return, it’s uncertain how much she’ll participate on Saturday.

“It’s an All-Star so you never know what you’re going to get,” Loyd said. “I might come out dunking. I might come out taking shots. You never know. I’m feeling good. … Anything can happen.”

Given the shortage of superstars, Loyd is one of the All-Star Game headliners alongside Washington’s Elena Delle Donne, Las Vegas’ Liz Cambage and Phoenix’s Brittney Griner.

Before her injury, Loyd was the second-highest scoring guard in the league with a 15.8 scoring average.

“To know that they voted in as a starter, that means a lot,” said Loyd, who made her All-Star Game debut last year as a reserve. “It’s something that you dream about doing and doing more than just once. It’s pretty awesome to be going with my teammate.”

Howard, who is being investigated by the WNBA amid domestic-abuse allegations by her wife, is having a breakout season while surging to the top of the MVP race.

The Storm forward is the only player in the league who ranks among the top six players in points per game (18.1, third), rebounds (8.3, sixth), steals (2.0, second) and blocks (1.7, fourth).

Howard, who denied the domestic-abuse allegations and filed for divorce from her wife, declined to address her off-court turmoil following last week’s 69-66 win over Las Vegas.

Loyd credits her for carrying the Storm to a 12-9 record.

“I don’t think anyone else is doing what she’s doing in the circumstances that we’re in as a team,” Loyd said. “She’s the MVP.”