Storm standout Jewell Loyd is returning to the WNBA All-Star Game for the fifth time and will make her second start in the July 15 midseason showcase in Las Vegas.

Loyd was among the 10 All-Star starters announced Sunday, which included former Storm teammate and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson. They received the most votes from fans and will serve as captains.

“Honestly, not really,” Loyd said Saturday when asked if she was anticipating the All-Star Game announcement. “My job is to play and be focused here and allow everyone else to do their job. Hopefully it’s good and hopefully I’ll be there.”

Loyd started the All-Star Game in 2019 and was a reserve in 2022, ’21 and ’18.

In her ninth season, Loyd leads the WNBA with a 25.4 scoring average and her bid to start the All-Star Game seemed assured after she received the sixth-most votes from fans when the league revealed early voting results last week.

Advertising

Still, there were concerns if the Storm’s dismal 4-9 record, which is tied for 11th in the WNBA standings, would work against Loyd’s All-Star candidacy.

“She’s leading the league in scoring with a very youthful group around her, which is very difficult,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said. “She is finding ways to be efficient. Her three-point numbers and numbers in general are very good. She’s getting to free-throw line and shooting at a high clip. She is the best guard at her position in my opinion.”

The other All-Star Game starters in the backcourt include Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale and Las Vegas guards Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young.

In addition to Stewart and Wilson, the frontcourt starters are Phoenix’s Brittney Griner, Dallas’ Satou Sabally, Los Angele’s Nneka Ogwumike and Indiana’s Aliyah Boston.

WNBA head coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. They may not vote for their own players, and the 12 reserves will be announced July 1.

Advertising

Stewart and Wilson, who were also captains last year, will draft their respective rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves. ESPN will broadcast the WNBA All-Star team selection special on July 8 at 10 a.m. PT

The Storm’s Ezi Magbegor is vying for her first WNBA All-Star appearance. She ranks fourth among WNBA centers with a 14.7 scoring average, third in rebounding (8.2) and third in blocks (2.1).

The two WNBA coaches with the best records — regardless of conference — following games on June 30 will coach in the All-Star Game. The coach with the best record will coach the team whose captain earned the most fan votes.