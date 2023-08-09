Gabby Williams suffered a stress fracture in her left foot during the Storm’s 81-69 defeat to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Seattle (7-21) has 12 games remaining and Williams will need 4-6 weeks to recover.

“Defensively, she gives a lot in terms of her versatility, her effort and energy, her rebounds, she’s long,” guard Sami Whitcomb said when asked about losing Williams. “Offensively, I think she’s really hit her stride with her scoring. We need that extra (offense). We can’t rely so much on Jewell offensively.

She’s been really key in a lot of improvements we’ve had offensively in terms of sharing the ball. Just when we win, when we play better, she’s a big part of that for sure.”

During 10 games with the Storm this season, Williams averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 28.3 minutes while starting eight games.

The Storm will likely turn to guard Kia Nurse or rookie forward Jordan Horston when they host the Atlanta Dream (15-13) 7 p.m. Thursday, at Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle lost 85-75 against Atlanta in their previous matchup on July 12.

In that game, Loyd sat out to rest her sore foot. Horston started in place of the injured WNBA All-Star and tallied her third double-double — a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds.