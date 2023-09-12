Storm forward Gabby Williams plans to miss the 2024 WNBA season due to the league’s prioritization rules and her apparent replacement, rookie Jordan Horston, will need surgery to repair a right-shoulder injury.

When asked if she plans to return to the league next year, Williams cited prior commitments with French team ASVEL and a desire to represent France in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Right now, I would say no,” Williams said. “The France season goes long. I have obligations that I’ve had in place for two years now so I’m going to see those through.

“We’re hosting the Olympics in Paris. … In 2024 it looks like it’s not possible because of prioritization. Even if I were to come, it would be in August with the Olympics. But 2025, I plan on coming back.”

Since joining the Storm in 2022, the 26-year-old Williams, who spent her first three years (2018-20) in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky, became a fixture in the lineup while starting 44 of 46 games and averaging 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals.

Williams has been a vocal critic of the league’s prioritization rule, which nearly forced her to miss the 2023 season.

However, she suffered a concussion while playing for ASVEL, which prompted the team to release her before the start of the WNBA season.

Once recovered and cleared from concussion protocol, Williams signed a one-year, $100,000 deal with the Storm on June 3.

After 10 games, she suffered a season-ending stress fracture in her left foot.

Next year, the WNBA’s prioritization rule becomes even more stringent and requires unsigned players to complete overseas commitments before the start of training camp, which usually begins in April.

“I know she has a contract in France, which has been a league that runs into our season typically,” Storm general manager Talisha Rhea said. “We’ll definitely have conversations with Gabby when we can. As we saw this year, things can happen. So, I don’t that it’s definitive.

“But … we love having Gabby here. She was great while she was here, so hopefully we can continue those conversations.”

Prompted by displeasure with the WNBA’s prioritization rule, Williams said several players want to opt out of the league’s current collective-bargaining agreement, which expires following the 2027 season. Players can vote to opt out of before the Nov. 1, 2024, deadline, which would allow them to renegotiate a new CBA after the 2025 season.

“That’s not the thing that the league needs,” Williams said. “(I) don’t understand why it needs to be a blanket rule for all 12 teams. I completely understand the part of teams wanting players here, but some coaches might be able to accept a player late. So, I never understood why it had to be an end-all be-all just because you’re 24 hours late.”

Meanwhile, Horston was scheduled to visit a doctor Monday to set a date for surgery to repair her right shoulder, which was injured June 22 and forced her to miss three games.

“It played a huge role in my season,” she said. “It was bothering me a lot. … I do feel like it did slow me down a little bit as far as my shooting and different things I was nervous to do that I’m usually able to do — like grab a rebound without worrying about if my arm was going to slide out.”

Horston, the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, scored in double figures in five of the seven games before the injury and tallied at least 10 points in just four of 23 games the rest of the season.

“I would do things, then I’d feel something,” said Horston, who averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and shot 36.7% from the field, including 24.4% on three-pointers while starting 17 of 36 games. “It’s not something that was excruciating pain or anything, but I’d feel something then I would pull back like, ‘OK, I shouldn’t do this.’

“So, it was always in the back of my head like, ‘OK, I need to watch out.’ I was always on alert. Nobody wants to play like that. So, I’m excited to get the shoulder fixed. I’m excited to start my rehab and I’m excited to be my 100% self again so I can reach my full potential so everybody can know what I’m really capable of.”

Horston, who starred at the University of Tennessee and grew up in Columbus, Ohio, plans to remain in Seattle during the offseason for her rehab. She wants to add bulk to her 6-foot-2, 165-pound frame to battle the bigger forwards in the league.

“That’s all I’m going to be doing is lifting weights and getting stronger,” she said. “I feel like it’s going to be beneficial for me. I need to gain a little bit of weight. I’m a little skinny right now. That’s all I’m going to be doing is focusing on my body, working out, putting the work in to get everything where it needs to be.”

NOTE:

— Storm guard Jewell Loyd earned All-WNBA first-team honors and Horston was selected to the All-Rookie team by The Associated Press.