Jade Melbourne is as bold as anyone in the WNBA while displaying a fearlessness to attack defenses with daring dribble drives that often result in spectacular collisions and seemingly impossible contested layups.

However, the 20-year-old Storm rookie point guard, who grew up playing Aussie rules football, learned a valuable lesson early in her career as it pertains to her shot-blocking teammate Ezi Magbegor: “I don’t go in [the paint] in practice.”

That’s pretty good advice considering Magbegor is second in the league, averaging 2.4 blocks per game, and is on pace to eclipse Lauren Jackson’s team record of 81 blocks.

It should be noted, Jackson needed just 28 games in 2002 to set the franchise record and Magbegor will be hard pressed to surpass her 2.9 blocks per game average from that season, which ranks 12th all-time in WNBA history.

Still, Magbegor is building on last year’s breakout campaign that netted her WNBA all-defensive second team honors.

In her fourth season, the 6-foot-4 and 181-pound center with the 6-7 wingspan is building a reputation as one of the league’s most dominant rim protectors.

Advertising

“She’s using her instincts,” coach Noelle Quinn said. “She has great athletic ability, but also now there’s this comfort in knowing our defensive system and coverages. She’s a go-getter for us on defense meaning she can override a coverage and go get a block shot. And we go with that because she’s such a rim disrupter.

“It’s very evident that you don’t want to take away her instinct. Her No. 1 role for us is to be our defensive anchor and she’s homing in on that and taking pride in that. She’s vocal on that end of the floor. It’s just growth. … She’s only 23 years old and still learning at a high level, but her contributing on the defensive end is what we need her to do every night.”

With Magbegor patrolling the paint, the Storm’s trapping defense has slowly improved and at times been one of the best in the league, not including two lopsided losses to the Las Vegas Aces.

Aside from a 105-64 defeat in the opener and Thursday’s 96-63 setback, Seattle has allowed just 78.4 points in its other seven games, which would rank third in the WNBA in points allowed.

It’s no coincidence, Magbegor had her worst outings as a shot blocker against Las Vegas while registering just one block in the two games.

Before Thursday, she had a franchise-best streak of six games in which she recorded at least three blocks.

Advertising

“I’m not surprised when guards come at me,” Magbegor said. “They’re just being aggressive. And I’m just there to help my teammates and be that line of defense. I think it’s something that should deter players from coming into the paint. It’s just nice to kind of have my teammates back and be there and just block a few shots a game.”

Despite an ever-expanding offensive role, Magbegor, who averages 14.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists — all career highs — hasn’t allowed her extraordinary defensive exploits to wane.

“I know I’m more active when I’m blocking shots,” she said. “So, if shots aren’t falling … I know blocking shots can help me.

“I try to just be a big defensive presence each game.”

The Storm (2-7) wrap up their three-game road trip at 1 p.m. Saturday against Dallas (5-5), which is a rematch of their 95-91 loss May 26 at Climate Pledge Arena.

It’s an enticing matchup that pairs Magbegor against 6-4 forward Satou Sabally, who averages 20.5 points, a league-leading 11.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals.

In their first encounter, Magbegor finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks while Sabally tallied 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.