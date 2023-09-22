For the second consecutive year, Storm forward Ezi Magbegor was named WNBA All-Defensive second team.

The 6-foot-4 forward finished second in the league with 74 blocks — the second most in franchise history behind Lauren Jackson who had 81 in 28 games in 2002.

In her fourth season, the 23-year-old Magbegor averaged 13.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 steals while starting all 40 games.

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson, who won the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the second consecutive year, was the only other player to reach those benchmarks.

“This is a big year for Ezi,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said in July while noting Magbegor was named a WNBA All-Star for the first time. “This is a new role for her being someone who takes on more of the scoring load. … But her defense has always been an anchor for us.

“She’s a tremendous shot blocker. She’s a rim protector and rebounder. … What she’s doing is incredible.”

Wilson highlighted the WNBA All-Defensive first team that included Connecticut’s Alysha Thomas, New York’s Breanna Stewart, Washington’s Brittney Sykes and Los Angeles’ Jordin Canada.

Joining Magbegor on the second team were Los Angeles’ Nneka Ogwumike, Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier, New York’s Betnijah Laney and Chicago’s Elizabeth Williams.