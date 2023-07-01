Storm forward/center Ezi Magbegor will make her first trip to the WNBA All-Star Game.

The fourth-year veteran was selected as one of two reserves for the July 15 showcase in Las Vegas and will join teammate Jewell Loyd, who was voted as a starter.

“She’s having a career year,” coach Noelle Quinn said about Magbegor. “She’s our second-leading scorer behind the leading scorer in the league in Jewell. From a double-double standpoint, she’s a double-digit scorer and rebounds at a high level. She’s — in my opinion — one of the better players at her position in our league right now.”

In 15 games, Magbegor is averaging 15.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 34.0 minutes — all career-highs.

She’s also shooting 50.9% from the field, including 38.2% on three-pointers and 74.1% on free throws.

LEVELING UP 📈🌟



For the first time in her career, @ezimagbegor is a WNBA All Star! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/r8GsCv8lOl — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) July 1, 2023

Storm guard Kia Nurse made a compelling case for Magbegor’s All-Star credentials.

“Ezi has been great for us this season,” said Nurse, who played in the 2019 All-Star Game. “At her size, [she has] the ability to handle the ball and get to the paint at will to score against just about anybody. But also [she’s] the defensive anchor that we need blocking shots and deterring people from getting into the paint against us and guarding 1-on-1.

“If you look at this league, power forward is one of the toughest positions to play and Ezi has done a really good job early in the season for us being that consistent presence.”

Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson and New York’s Breanna Stewart, the former Storm standout, were the two highest vote-getters and will serve as captains.

The other All-Star Game starters include: Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale, Las Vegas guards Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, Phoenix’s Brittney Griner, Dallas’ Satou Sabally, Los Angele’s Nneka Ogwumike, Indiana’s Aliyah Boston and Loyd.

In addition to Magbegor, the ASG reserves are Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, Washington’s Elena Delle Donne, Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier, Atlanta’s Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker, Chicago’s Kahleah Copper, New York’s Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot, Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell and Las Vegas’s Kelsey Plum, the former Washington Huskies standout.

Note

The Storm (4-11) host the New York Liberty (10-4) 3 p.m. Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena.