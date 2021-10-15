Storm forward Breanna Stewart and guard Jewell Loyd were among the players chosen to the 2021 All-WNBA first team, announced by the league Friday.

They were joined on the first team by Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, the only unanimous selection and 2021 WNBA MVP, and Phoenix Mercury teammates Skylar Diggins-Smith and Brittney Griner.

The All-WNBA second team is comprised of Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson, Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, Washington Mystics forward Tina Charles and Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot.

It’s the fourth All-WNBA honor for Stewart, a fifth-year veteran who averaged 20.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 blocks this season.

The 2018 WNBA MVP was third in the MVP voting this year behind Jones and Griner. Stewart also finished the 2021 campaign with 2,982 career points, needing 18 points in her next game to become the second-fastest WNBA player to reach the 3,000-point plateau.

⛈️ Taking the league by STORM ⛈️



Congratulations to @breannastewart and @jewellloyd on being named to the 2021 All-WNBA First Team! 💪#TakeCover pic.twitter.com/uqp5tytTpV — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) October 15, 2021

Meanwhile, 2021 marked something of a breakout year for Loyd who is entering the realm of stardom.

The three-time WNBA All-Star earned All-WNBA first-team honors for the first time in her seven-year career. She was voted All-WNBA second team in 2016.

This season, Loyd averaged 17.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals — all career highs. She finished the regular season scoring 37 points in the finale, which was the most this year in the WNBA. Her 22 first-quarter points tied the league’s record for most points in a quarter.

Stewart received 28 first-team votes and 19 second-team votes from a national panel of 49 sportswriters and broadcasters in balloting at the end of the regular season. Loyd picked up 21 first-team votes and 15 second-team votes.

Players received five points for each first-team vote and three points for each second-team vote. Jones (245) tallied the most points followed by Diggins-Smith (212), Stewart and Griner (197), Wilson (177), Loyd (150). Fowles (148), Ogunbowale (134), Charles (118) and Vandersloot (111).

Each member of the All-WNBA First Team will receive $10,300 and second-team selections pickup $5,150.