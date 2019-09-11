EVERETT — The number of seats sans a gluteus maximus was conspicuously high Wednesday night. The view behind each basket was particularly glaring, as chairs outnumbered bodies by about 10 to 1.

Much of this had to do with folks not knowing whether the Storm would host its first round playoff game until three days earlier, and, of course, the ever-congested drive out to Angel of the Winds Arena. But it was also the fans’ way of saying this: We’re not convinced yet.

Yes, the Storm over-achieved this season by finishing 18-16 despite being without reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart and 10-time All-Star Sue Bird. It saw forward Natasha Howard post career numbers, and teammates Jordin Canada and Alysha Clark join her on the 10-member WNBA All-Defensive Team.

Even so, the Storm drew a season-low 5,011 people to its first-round playoff game. Then it sent a message back: You guys missed out.

Seattle beat the Lynx, 74-64, Wednesday, and led for the final 38:19 of the game. It got 26 points from Canada, 22 from Loyd and never let a cut grow into a full-fledged wound.

Double-digit leads would shrink into three-point advantages, and impeccable defensive possessions would end in second-chance buckets for the Lynx.

And yet the Storm never wilted. It played like … what’s the word? Champs.

“It’s the playoffs. You gotta have that aggressive mindset,” said Loyd, who finished 6 of 14 from the field. “No matter what happens, we wanted to leave everything on the floor.”

For the Storm to achieve what it has without Stewart and Bird is impressive. For it to get a win with just two points from Howard was borderline unbelievable. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year led the Storm with 18.1 points per game this season but was held to just one field goal on four attempts Wednesday.

Moreover, Howard missed a good chunk of the third quarter after drawing her fourth foul, only to watch her teammates stave off a run from the Lynx.

The difference, quite simply, was the guard play. The Storm’s backcourt outscored the Lynx’s, 48-1.

Have you ever seen anything like that? Storm coach Dan Hughes was asked after the game.

“No,” he said. “And I’ve coached a lot of basketball games.”

Another key contribution came from Mercedes Russell, who scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting. There was also Shavonte Zellous, who scored four points in her first four minutes of the second half. The Storm also held Minnesota to 5 of 19 from three-point distance, while shooting 7 of 17 itself.

Next up for Seattle is the Sparks, who the Storm will meet in a single-elimination game in Los Angeles. Is it supposed to win that game? No.

But that’s been the theme all year, and it keeps defying the narrative.