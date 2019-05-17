The Seattle Storm finished its WNBA preseason 0-2 after losing to the Sparks in Los Angeles on Friday night 92-85.

Second-year point guard Jordin Canada led the Storm with 18 points and seven assists. Jewell Loyd, who missed the opener, had 16 points on 4 of 17 shooting.

Natasha Howard had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Storm.

Sue Bird sat out this game as she did the opener Wednesday.

Neka Ogwumike led the Sparks (1-1) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Sparks star Candace Parker didn’t play.

The Storm open the regular season May 25 against Phoenix at Angel of the Winds Casino in Everett.