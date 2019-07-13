Domestic-abuse allegations against Storm All-Star forward Natasha Howard were made by Howard’s wife, Jacqueline Howard, via Twitter Saturday morning.

Seattle Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel and CEO & GM Alisha Valavanis issued a joint statement Saturday afternoon concerning the allegations against Natasha Howard, who has not been suspended from the team.

“The organization is aware of the recent allegations against Natasha. We are in communication with the league and looking into them.”

Natasha, through the team, declined to comment about the allegations.

Jacqueline included screenshots on Twitter of apparent text conversations with Natasha, Natasha’s mother, and Storm staff members, including Valavanis.

In one of those text conversations, Jacqueline accused Natasha of stabbing her in the chest and leg.

Jacqueline also posted a video of her apparently confronting Natasha for threatening to harm her, saying Natasha broke multiple doors. Shattered glass is visible on the door in the scene posted. Natasha appeared to deny the accusations in the video. Jacqueline also posted a video showing her right arm with bruises.

Jacqueline declined to comment via direct message on Twitter.

Natasha was recently selected to start in her first All-Star game and is averaging career bests this season in points per game (17.6) and rebounds (8.5).

Seattle plays at home vs. the New York Liberty on Sunday at 4 p.m.