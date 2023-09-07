The Dallas Wings are looking to break its three-game home losing streak with a victory against the Storm.

The Wings have gone 10-9 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up 84.9 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Storm have gone 8-10 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is second in the Western Conference with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu averaging 1.9.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Wings won 76-65 in the last meeting on Aug. 3. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 27 points, and Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 31 points.

Loyd is averaging 24.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Storm.

Satou Sabally is averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings.

Volleyball

• Washington swept Memphis 3-0 by scores of 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 in the opener of the Husky Invitational. Audra Wilmes had 10 kills and 10 digs for the Huskies (5-1).

• Washington State swept Towson 3-0 (26-24, 25-20, 25-21) in the Cougar Challenge. Iman Isanovic had 11 kills for the Cougars (7-1).

• Seattle U lost 3-1 at Montana State. Game scores were 26-24, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18. Arianna Bilby had 21 kills and 13 digs for the Redhawks (3-4).

Golf

• Jeff Gove of the Idaho Club won the Senior PGA Professional Championship at Semiahmoo in Blaine for the second straight year. Gove shot a 2-under 142 to win by two strokes over PGA Professional Mitch Lowe of Portland’s Glendoveer GC.

The top five qualify for the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship October 26-29 at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida. PNW PGA Professional Jeff Coston has an exemption into the national event.

Women’s soccer

• Brianna Salvetti scored in the third minute as Saint Mary’s beat Washington State 1-0, handing the Cougars (5-1-0) their first loss.

• Seattle U dropped its matchup with visiting Portland, 1-0.

• Seattle Pacific earned a 1-0 victory at San Francisco State as a late game-winner from Moira MacKay helped the Falcons (2-1-0) outlast the Gators.

Men’s soccer

• Taketo Onodera scored in the 70th minute, and Seattle U (4-1) beat visiting Oregon State 2-1.

• Seattle Pacific scored equalizing goals three times against Point Loma, but the Sea Lions scored a late goal to take a 4-3 victory.

Minors

• Tacoma doubled up host Salt Lake 8-4.

• Four Everett pitchers limited Eugene to four hits in an 8-1 victory.