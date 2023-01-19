The finality of Sue Bird’s retirement will be felt when the 2023 WNBA season tips off in four months and the Storm charts a new path without the greatest point guard in franchise history.

Ceremonially, the Storm announced Thursday the team will honor Bird when they retire her No. 10 jersey at Climate Pledge Arena on June 11 during a game against the Washington Mystics.

Since being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2002 WNBA draft, Bird spent her entire 21-year career and played 19 seasons for the Storm.

She announced her retirement last year and played her final game on Sept. 6, 2022 during a 97-92 loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals.

“At some point I’ll look back on it all, reflect a bit and take it all in,” Bird said at the time. “It’s just a lot. There’s so much that you think about. … Mostly, I’ll miss the people. All the people you played with, the coaches, the people in the building and the Storm fans who really embraced me and took me in.

“There’s too much to process now. But down the road, I’ll get the chance. And it’s not like I’m going away. I’ll be around.”

Bird, 42, is widely considered the greatest point guard in WNBA history and leaves behind an extensive legacy that includes four WNBA championships, 13 WNBA All-Star appearances as well as league records for the most victories (333) and assists (3,234).

Bird’s former teammate Lauren Jackson is the only Storm player whose jersey is retired.

