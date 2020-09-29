Since the start of the season, the Storm and Las Vegas were tagged as the favorites and set on a collision course for the WNBA title.

Three months later, the league’s top two seeds will square off in the WNBA Finals, which begin Friday with Game 1 in the best-of-five championship series in Bradenton, Florida.

No. 2 seed Seattle swept No. 4 Minnesota on Sunday to advance to its fourth Finals in franchise history.

And No. 1 Las Vegas rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the semifinals and punched its ticket Tuesday after a 66-63 victory over No. 7 Connecticut in Game 5.

“They’re going to be rested, that’s good and bad sometimes,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said of the Storm. “Sometimes there’s a bit of rust. We know them. They know us. We played each other twice. We eyeballed each other both times.”

It’s the first playoff pairing between the Storm and the Aces. Seattle is 3-0 in the WNBA Finals, with titles in 2004, ’10 and ’18, while Las Vegas is making its first Finals appearance.

The WNBA Finals feature an enticing matchup between Las Vegas forward A’ja Wilson, the 2020 league most valuable player, against runner-up Breanna Stewart, the 2018 WNBA MVP.

The Storm lost both regular-season games against the Aces – 82-74 on Aug. 22 and 86-84 on Sept. 13 – although Stewart didn’t play in the second game.

Seattle also didn’t have perennial All-Star point guard Sue Bird for either game against Las Vegas.

Both teams will be short-handed and without their top bench players.

Seattle is missing guard Sami Whitcomb, who returned to Australia to be with her wife for the birth of their first child, and is out for the rest of the postseason.

Meanwhile, Dearica Hamby of the Aces is out due to a knee injury.

“Dearica won’t be here and that’s going to hurt us a little bit (not having) that extra body to put on Stewie,” Laimbeer said. “But at the same time, we have what we have. … We’ve just got to find a way to be competitive and win games.”

In Game 5, Las Vegas overcame a 16-point deficit and held Connecticut to 18 points in the second half.

Wilson finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks while playing 40 minutes in a winner-takes-all situation.

The Aces also received 20 points from Angel McCoughtry while Kayla McBride had 10.