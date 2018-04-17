Seattle cuts ties with former 2017 second-round pick, which helps paves the way for 2018 first-round pick Jordin Canada.

After one season in Seattle, the Storm waived backup guard Alexis Peterson, a second-round draft pick in 2017, in a move that potentially clears up the hierarchy in the backcourt.

Peterson, who averaged 2.1 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 7.1 minutes in 17 games, became expendable when the Storm selected Jordin Canada with the No. 5 pick in last week’s WNBA draft. The former UCLA star is expected to backup Storm star Sue Bird at point guard.

The Storm has 14 players on its training camp roster (the WNBA limit is 15), including five guards – Bird, Canada, free agent Brittany McPhee, 11-year pro Noelle Quinn and second-year WNBA veteran Sami Whitcomb.

Following a pair of exhibition games, WNBA teams must pare down rosters to no more than 12 players by May 17. The Storm’s season opener is May 20 at KeyArena against Phoenix.

The Storm waived Peterson (she was Seattle’s top draft pick last year) a month after releasing forward Lanay Montgomery, Seattle’s third-round pick in 2017 who totaled just six points, five rebounds and four blocks while averaging 4.1 minutes in seven games.

Peterson, who is playing in Petah Tikva, Israel during the WNBA offseason, seemingly responded to her release with a couple of posts on her Twitter account. She wrote: “A blessing in disguise,” and “Greater is Coming … And I’m claiming it now.”