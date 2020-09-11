Who needs Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird?

Certainly not the Storm, which clobbered Phoenix 83-60 and turned in one of its most dominant outings of the season on Friday night in Bradenton, Florida, without its two biggest stars.

Stewart missed her first game of the season due to left ankle tendinitis and Bird sat out because of a left knee injury.

No worries as the Storm turned back the clock and turned to Natasha Howard, Jordin Canada and Mercedes Russell who each had breakout performances in 2019 when Stewart and Bird were out with season-ending injuries.

In limited action, Howard finished with 12 points and five rebounds, Canada had 13 points and four assists and Russell added 10 points and six rebounds.

Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor each scored 10 points for the Storm (18-3), which won its seventh consecutive game.

The Mercury (13-9) entered its regular-season finale with a league-high seven-game winning streak and needing a win to try and lockup the No. 4 playoff seed and a first-round bye in the postseason.

And yet, the Storm played with more desperation and energy from start to finish.

The Storm, which never trailed, led 22-14 after the first period before essentially put the game away in the second while outscoring the Mercury 28-12 in the period.

Canada darted into the teeth of the Phoenix defense and converted a pair of acrobatic layups before crashing to the floor for a 41-19 lead with 4:03 left in the second.

Minutes later, Howard hit back-to-back buckets, including a rare three-pointer that put the Storm up 48-22 at the 1:50 mark.

Seattle led 50-26 at halftime.

Phoenix entered with the No. 1 scoring duo in Diana Taurasi and Skyler Diggins-Smith, who averaged a combined 38 points per game.

The Storm held the high-scoring Mercury tandem to a season-low seven points on 1-for-9 shooting from the field and 0 for 6 on three-pointers. Taurasi scored five points and didn’t play in the second half, while Diggins-Smith had two points before departing for good early in the third quarter.

It was a dramatic defensive turnaround for the Storm, which allowed 95 points on Wednesday during a 12-point win over Dallas.

The Storm held Phoenix to just 17.3 percent (8 for 45) shooting from the field and 15.8 percent (3 of 19) on three-pointers while building a 69-37 lead through three quarters.

The Storm wraps up the season 3 p.m. Sunday against Las Vegas (16-4) in a game that could determine the No. 1 playoff seed.

It remains to be seen if Stewart and Bird will return for the regular-season finale considering the Storm has already secured a double bye in the playoffs and a spot in the WNBA semifinals.