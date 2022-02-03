The Storm traded Katie Lou Samuelson and the No. 9 pick in the 2022 WNBA draft to Los Angeles for forward Gabby Williams, a league source confirmed.

The website Winsidr was the first to report the trade and both teams are expected to announce the deal Thursday morning.

The deal ends Samuelson’s one-year tenure in Seattle. The Storm acquired her in a trade last February in a trade that sent the 2021 No. 1 overall pick to Dallas for Samuelson and its 2022 second round pick.

The 6-foot-3 wing averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 20.6 minutes — all career highs — while starting 24 out of 27 games last year. She also shot a personal best 45.6% from the field, including 35.1% on three-pointers.

Still, the 24-year-old Samuelson had some difficulty adjusting to her third team in three years and had several stints throughout the year where she struggled offensively.

However, Samuelson had her best performance of the season when it mattered most and tallied 18 points, five rebounds while connecting on 4 of 6 three-pointers in an 85-80 WNBA second round playoff loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

Advertising

Theoretically, the 25-year-old Williams, is a better fit for the Storm defensively because the 5-11 forward has been a versatile defender who can defend point guards and low-post players.

Williams has compared favorably to former Storm defensive stalwart Alysha Clark, who helped Seattle to a pair of WNBA titles before leaving in 2021 via free agency to the Washington Mystics.

Williams, who starred at University of Connecticut, was drafted No. 4 overall in 2018 and played three seasons with Chicago where she averaged 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 20.5 minutes while starting 36 of 45 games.

The Sky suspended her for the 2021 season while asserting her offseason time commitment to the French national team put Chicago at a disadvantage.

Last year, Chicago traded Williams to Los Angeles and she sat out the WNBA season to play with the French national team.

Williams has a fully guaranteed $144,000 contract and is a restricted free agent next year.