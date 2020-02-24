On a busy day of transactions, the Storm traded guard Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis on Monday hours after signing free-agent guard Epiphanny Prince.

Seattle sent Mosqueda-Lewis to Connecticut for a 2021 second-round WNBA draft pick.

The five-year veteran was selected at No. 3 overall by the Storm in the 2015 draft. She averaged 5.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 12.8 minutes as a reserve who shot 40.3% from the field and 34.7% on three-pointers.

Last season, Mosqueda-Lewis averaged 5.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 14.0 minutes.

Prince has averaged 13.2 points, 2.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 37.3% on three-pointers during her 10-year career with Chicago (2010-14), New York (2015-18) and Las Vegas (2019).

She played in a mere three games last season with the Aces and is currently playing for Dynamo Kursk in the Russian Premier League, where she averages 12.2 points and 3.8 assists.

“I’m very excited about coming to the city of Seattle and joining a great organization,” Prince said in a statement released by the team. “I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started with my new teammates and coaches.”