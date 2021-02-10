The WNBA champion Storm continued remaking its roster in a series of offseason moves Wednesday, including a four-team blockbuster trade that sent All-Star Natasha Howard to the New York Liberty for two first-round draft picks, including the No. 1 overall selection in 2021 and a second-round choice in 2022.

Seattle then dealt the No. 1 overall pick to Dallas for second-year forward Katie Lou Samuelson and its 2022 second-round pick.

The Storm also Seattle shipped a 2022 first-round pick, which was acquired from New York, to Minnesota for second-year forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan.

And Seattle traded reserve sharpshooter Sami Whitcomb to the Liberty for three-year veteran Stephanie Talbot.

Whew. That’s a flurry of activity, which began Monday when Seattle signed unrestricted free agent Candice Dupree to a one-year, $170,000 deal. Earlier that day, 13-year veteran Crystal Langhorne announced her retirement and accepted a front-office position with the team.

So if you're having trouble keeping up with the Storm's moves today, this should be helpful. pic.twitter.com/5dNtXjVfWj — Percy Allen (@percyallen) February 10, 2021

On Jan. 15 the Storm designated Howard its core player, which tendered her a one-year, supermax deal worth $221,450. However, it was going to be difficult for Seattle to re-sign Howard considering the team had about $364,000 remaining in salary-cap space and was committed to bringing back 11-time All-Star Sue Bird, who is expected to receive a $200,000 deal next season.

Howard received a four-year, $889,000 deal from New York that will pay her $215,000 next season, according to winsidr.com.

The Storm acquired Howard in a 2018 trade with Minnesota that sent the Lynx its 2018 second-round pick (17th overall) and the right to swap first-round picks in 2019.

In her first year in Seattle, Howard averaged 13.2 points, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals to win the league’s Most Improved Player Award. She was also named to the WNBA’s All-Defensive first team.

While Breanna Stewart missed the 2019 season due to an Achilles injury, Howard led the Storm in points (18.1), rebounds (8.2), steals (2.2) and blocks (1.7). She led Seattle to an 18-16 record and the second round of the playoffs.

Howard won the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award and collected her first All-Star invitation in 2019.

That year, Howard filed for divorce from her wife, Jacqueline Howard. The couple made allegations of domestic violence against each other, and at the time a WNBA spokesman said the league was investigating the claims.

Howard returned to the Storm in during a 2020 season shortened by COVID-19 that was played in a bubble in Bradenton, Florida, and helped Seattle to its fourth league championship.

However, Howard admittedly was out of shape at the start of the season and was mired by a prolonged scoring slump while averaging 9.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 21.0 minutes.

This story will be updated.